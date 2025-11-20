The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The RSM Classic returns to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course.
Davis Thompson and Rico Hoey both shot 10-under 62s on the Plantation Course, while Doug Ghim carded a 10-under 60 on the Seaside Course to share the lead after Round 1.
Tune in to Friday's "Cut Line," the newest offering from PGA TOUR Studios. With 2026 status at stake at this week's FedExCup Fall finale, "Cut Line" will feature in-studio analysis, live on-site coverage and instant player reactions as the cutline drama unfolds, highlighting who’s in, who’s out and what it means for TOUR players. "Cut Line" airs Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET on PGA TOUR YouTube and X.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: Noon-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tune in for Friday's "Cut Line" show:
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 8:52 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Andrew Novak, Brian Harman (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
- 9:03 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Harris English, Daniel Berger (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
- 9:58 a.m.: William Mouw, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge (Plantation Course)
- 10:09 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Davis Thompson, Mackenzie Hughes (Seaside Course)
- Friday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
