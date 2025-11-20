PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

The RSM Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Davis Love III on current direction of PGA TOUR, The RSM Classic

Davis Love III on current direction of PGA TOUR, The RSM Classic

    Written by Staff

    The RSM Classic returns to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in St. Simons Island, Georgia, featuring a $7 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course.

    Davis Thompson and Rico Hoey both shot 10-under 62s on the Plantation Course, while Doug Ghim carded a 10-under 60 on the Seaside Course to share the lead after Round 1.

    Tune in to Friday's "Cut Line," the newest offering from PGA TOUR Studios. With 2026 status at stake at this week's FedExCup Fall finale, "Cut Line" will feature in-studio analysis, live on-site coverage and instant player reactions as the cutline drama unfolds, highlighting who’s in, who’s out and what it means for TOUR players. "Cut Line" airs Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET on PGA TOUR YouTube and X.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: Noon-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Tune in for Friday's "Cut Line" show:

    • Friday, 2:45 p.m.: Tune in this Friday to "Cut Line," the newest offering from PGA TOUR Studios. With 2026 status at stake at this week's FedExCup Fall finale, "Cut Line" will feature in-studio analysis, live on-site coverage and instant player reactions as the cutline drama unfolds, highlighting who’s in, who’s out and what it means for TOUR players. "Cut Line" airs Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET on PGA TOUR YouTube and X.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:52 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Andrew Novak, Brian Harman (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
    • 9:03 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Harris English, Daniel Berger (No. 10 tee Plantation Course)
    • 9:58 a.m.: William Mouw, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge (Plantation Course)
    • 10:09 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Davis Thompson, Mackenzie Hughes (Seaside Course)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 20, 2025

    Outside top-100 bubble, Putnam cards 61 to keep TOUR hopes alive at The RSM Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 19, 2025

    Horses for Courses: Canadian Hughes feels right at home at Sea Island

    Horses for Courses
    Image for article.
    Nov 19, 2025

    'It really sucked': English recounts Ryder Cup Sunday, shares Scheffler tip

    Latest
    R1
    Official

    The RSM Classic

    T1

    Davis Thompson
    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    T1

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T1

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Doug Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T1

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T4

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T4

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T6

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW