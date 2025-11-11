PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

DP World Tour creates 'Rory McIlroy Award' to honor excellence in major championships

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket

Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    The DP World Tour announced Tuesday the creation of the Rory McIlroy Award, a new annual trophy to honor excellence in major championships.

    The award will be presented to the individual member of the DP World Tour who performs the best across all four major championships in a season. The inaugural award will be given out at the end of 2026 to the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points across the majors.

    McIlroy became the first European to compile the career Grand Slam when he won the Masters back in April.

    He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to secure the green jacket. He won the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in '12 and '14 and The Open Championship in ‘14. McIlroy is one of six golfers in the history of men’s professional golf to win all four majors, alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.



    “To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour and it is very humbling,” McIlroy said Tuesday at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, where McIlroy is seeking a seventh Race to Dubai title.

    “I’m incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the career Grand Slam,” he continued. “The majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come.”

    McIlroy will be ineligible to win the trophy himself, according to the DP World Tour. If McIlroy finishes with the most Race to Dubai points in an upcoming year, the award will go to the next-highest point earner across the four majors.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 8, 2025

    New coach fuels Dunlap’s turnaround at World Wide Technology

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last chance looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 9, 2025

    Griffin battles into contention ahead of final round at World Wide Technology

    Latest
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Hayden Springer
    USA
    H. Springer
    USA
    H. Springer
    Cameron Champ
    USA
    C. Champ
    USA
    C. Champ
    Kevin Streelman
    USA
    K. Streelman
    USA
    K. Streelman
    Sam Ryder
    USA
    S. Ryder
    USA
    S. Ryder
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW