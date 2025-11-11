DP World Tour creates 'Rory McIlroy Award' to honor excellence in major championships
Written by Paul Hodowanic
The DP World Tour announced Tuesday the creation of the Rory McIlroy Award, a new annual trophy to honor excellence in major championships.
The award will be presented to the individual member of the DP World Tour who performs the best across all four major championships in a season. The inaugural award will be given out at the end of 2026 to the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points across the majors.
McIlroy became the first European to compile the career Grand Slam when he won the Masters back in April.
He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to secure the green jacket. He won the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in '12 and '14 and The Open Championship in ‘14. McIlroy is one of six golfers in the history of men’s professional golf to win all four majors, alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
“To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour and it is very humbling,” McIlroy said Tuesday at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, where McIlroy is seeking a seventh Race to Dubai title.
“I’m incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the career Grand Slam,” he continued. “The majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come.”
McIlroy will be ineligible to win the trophy himself, according to the DP World Tour. If McIlroy finishes with the most Race to Dubai points in an upcoming year, the award will go to the next-highest point earner across the four majors.