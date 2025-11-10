Biltmore Championship in Asheville to debut in 2026 during PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall

Vic Isley, president and CEO for Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, added, “After more than 80 years, Explore Asheville is thrilled to team up with Biltmore to welcome the PGA TOUR back to Asheville, Buncombe County and Western North Carolina for the next four years. The PGA TOUR’s Biltmore Championship in Asheville will draw more than 100 players, thousands of spectators, millions of dollars in direct spending for area businesses, and hours of live national television coverage shining a light on the beauty of our region – all to support our creative travel and hospitality community. Importantly, we value the charity impacts that PGA TOUR events generate for host communities each year.”