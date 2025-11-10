As last chance looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn PGA TOUR cards for 2026
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Playoffs promote the possibility of parity, though the status quo reigned after the first event of the DP World Tour postseason.
The top-10 finishers in the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, will earn PGA TOUR membership in 2026 following the upcoming DP World Tour Championship. And, despite more points – and inherently the potential for more volatility – at stake in last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship, the top-10 remained unchanged heading into the DP World Tour Championship this week.
Marco Penge remains the clear frontrunner to finish No. 1 among the players not exempt (and he’s No. 2 overall in the Race to Dubai behind Rory McIlroy). That distinction comes with increased benefits for the 2026 season, including a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship and exemptions into early-season Signature Events. From there, it’s a mix of names – some familiar and some unfamiliar – to American golf fans. Alex Noren is in line to earn TOUR membership via the DP World Tour, as is former Presidents Cup International Team member Haotong Li. Former No. 1 amateur in the world Keita Nakajima is also holding onto one of the 10 spots, though his position is tenuous entering the final event of the season.
Outside the top-10, there was some marginal movement. Daniel Hillier moved from 15th to 12th following a T5 finish in Abu Dhabi. Hillier was the highest finisher at the event, among those not exempt on the PGA TOUR. Aaron Rai won the event, with Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy and Nicolai Højgaard filling out the rest of the top-10.
Here’s a full look at the top 10, and the players just outside who will need a big week at the season finale in Dubai.
|Rank
|Golfer
|1
|Marco Penge
|2
|Kristoffer Reitan
|3
|Adrien Saddier
|4
|John Parry
|5
|Alex Noren
|6
|Laurie Canter
|7
|Haotong Li
|8
|Daniel Brown
|9
|Keita Nakajima
|10
|Jordan Smith
|--
|--
|11
|Martin Couvra
|12
|Daniel Hillier
|13
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|14
|Elvis Smylie
|15
|*Nicolai Højgaard
|16
|Joakim Lagergren
|17
|Angel Ayora
|18
|Thriston Lawrence
|19
|Jayden Schaper
|20
|Richard Mansell
*Højgaard is currently projected to retain TOUR membership via the FedExCup Fall, currently 84th in the standings