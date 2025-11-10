As last chance looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn PGA TOUR cards for 2026

Marco Penge remains the clear frontrunner to finish No. 1 among the players not exempt (and he’s No. 2 overall in the Race to Dubai behind Rory McIlroy). That distinction comes with increased benefits for the 2026 season, including a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship and exemptions into early-season Signature Events. From there, it’s a mix of names – some familiar and some unfamiliar – to American golf fans. Alex Noren is in line to earn TOUR membership via the DP World Tour, as is former Presidents Cup International Team member Haotong Li. Former No. 1 amateur in the world Keita Nakajima is also holding onto one of the 10 spots, though his position is tenuous entering the final event of the season.