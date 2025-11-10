PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
As last chance looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn PGA TOUR cards for 2026

Marco Penge birdies par-5 10th at Genesis Scottish Open

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    Playoffs promote the possibility of parity, though the status quo reigned after the first event of the DP World Tour postseason.

    The top-10 finishers in the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, will earn PGA TOUR membership in 2026 following the upcoming DP World Tour Championship. And, despite more points – and inherently the potential for more volatility – at stake in last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship, the top-10 remained unchanged heading into the DP World Tour Championship this week.

    Marco Penge remains the clear frontrunner to finish No. 1 among the players not exempt (and he’s No. 2 overall in the Race to Dubai behind Rory McIlroy). That distinction comes with increased benefits for the 2026 season, including a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship and exemptions into early-season Signature Events. From there, it’s a mix of names – some familiar and some unfamiliar – to American golf fans. Alex Noren is in line to earn TOUR membership via the DP World Tour, as is former Presidents Cup International Team member Haotong Li. Former No. 1 amateur in the world Keita Nakajima is also holding onto one of the 10 spots, though his position is tenuous entering the final event of the season.


    Marco Penge nearly aces No. 6 at Genesis Scottish Open

    Outside the top-10, there was some marginal movement. Daniel Hillier moved from 15th to 12th following a T5 finish in Abu Dhabi. Hillier was the highest finisher at the event, among those not exempt on the PGA TOUR. Aaron Rai won the event, with Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy and Nicolai Højgaard filling out the rest of the top-10.

    Here’s a full look at the top 10, and the players just outside who will need a big week at the season finale in Dubai.

    RankGolfer
    1Marco Penge
    2Kristoffer Reitan
    3Adrien Saddier
    4John Parry
    5Alex Noren
    6Laurie Canter
    7Haotong Li
    8Daniel Brown
    9Keita Nakajima
    10Jordan Smith
    ----
    11Martin Couvra
    12Daniel Hillier
    13Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
    14Elvis Smylie
    15*Nicolai Højgaard
    16Joakim Lagergren
    17Angel Ayora
    18Thriston Lawrence
    19Jayden Schaper
    20Richard Mansell

    *Højgaard is currently projected to retain TOUR membership via the FedExCup Fall, currently 84th in the standings

