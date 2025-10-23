Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info for Round 2
Highlights | Round 1 | Bank of Utah
The Bank of Utah Championship is underway from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedExCup Fall features a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71.
After the first round was suspended due to darkness, four share the lead at 6-under: Thorbjørn Olesen (65), Jesper Svensson (65), David Lipsky (65) and Austin Cook (through 16 holes). Defending champion Matt McCarty, who won the tournament last year at 23-under, sits at 1-under through 17 holes.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
- Saturday-Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- 10:48 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 10:59 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren
- 3:28 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
- 3:39 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen
