5H AGO

Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 1 | Bank of Utah

Highlights | Round 1 | Bank of Utah

    Written by Staff

    The Bank of Utah Championship is underway from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedExCup Fall features a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71.

    After the first round was suspended due to darkness, four share the lead at 6-under: Thorbjørn Olesen (65), Jesper Svensson (65), David Lipsky (65) and Austin Cook (through 16 holes). Defending champion Matt McCarty, who won the tournament last year at 23-under, sits at 1-under through 17 holes.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:48 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
    • 10:59 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren
    • 3:28 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
    • 3:39 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

