PGA TOUR announces The Sentry will not be contested at Kapalua in 2026
The PGA TOUR announced that the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua because of ongoing drought conditions and related challenges on the island of Maui. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday that the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua because of ongoing drought conditions and related challenges on the island of Maui.
Maui County has been experiencing significant drought conditions in recent weeks, with over 90 percent of the region affected and more than 140,000 residents impacted according to state data. In response, water conservation mandates were implemented to prioritize the needs of the local community.
These restrictions directly affected Kapalua Resort, where the TOUR’s agronomy team conducted a site visit in early September. That team concluded the condition of the Plantation Course had been significantly compromised by the drought and water limitations. While weather conditions may improve in the coming months, the extensive lead time required to prepare a PGA TOUR event made it impossible to guarantee TOUR-standard playing conditions for the Jan. 5-11 event.
“Following discussions with the Governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA TOUR has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges,” the TOUR said in a statement. “Additional event information will be shared when appropriate."
Beyond agronomic concerns, there are logistical complexities unique to staging a tournament on the island of Maui. These include shipping deadlines, vendor coordination and tournament infrastructure build-out — all of which are intensified by the island’s remote location. With time-sensitive decisions looming, the TOUR determined that moving forward with the event at Kapalua in 2026 was not feasible.
The decision was made in coordination with key stakeholders, including Sentry Insurance, the State of Hawaii, Maui County and Kapalua Resort.
“We understand and support the PGA TOUR’s decision, given the challenges related to the ongoing drought,” said Stephanie Smith, chief marketing and brand officer and chief golf partnership officer at Sentry Insurance. “We love Maui and the people who make the community such a special place. As we’ve said for years, Maui is a Sentry community not unlike our hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that remains the case. Our communities are connected. We’ve built meaningful friendships throughout the island, and those relationships are bigger than the tournament.”
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp and Hawaii Governor Josh Green, M.D., met virtually on Monday to discuss the decision and the broader challenges facing the Maui community.
"We support the PGA TOUR’s decision, given the drought conditions Maui is facing," said Governor Green. "Protecting our water and supporting our communities come first. The Sentry has long showcased Maui’s beauty while giving back to local nonprofits, and we’re grateful to the TOUR, Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County for their partnership."
The Sentry has long served as a kickoff to the PGA TOUR season. It marked the TOUR’s season-opening event from 1986 to 2013, a tradition that resumed in 2024 when the TOUR returned to a calendar-year schedule. As the first Signature Event of the season, the field features the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup standings, as well as winners of PGA TOUR events from the preceding calendar year.
Since 1999, when the tournament relocated to Maui, The Plantation Course at Kapalua has been home to the event while offering dramatic views and memorable moments to start the year. Sentry Insurance became the tournament’s title sponsor in 2018.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama etched his name into the tournament’s rich history in January with a commanding victory at Kapalua, finishing at 35-under to claim his 11th PGA TOUR title. With wins at both the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii and The Sentry in 2025, Matsuyama became the seventh player to win both Hawaii events during his career.
The TOUR annually hosts two other PGA TOUR-sanctioned events in Hawaii. The 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii will be contested at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on the island of Oahu, while the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be played on the Big Island at Hualalai Golf Club.
"We are excited to host the Sony Open in Hawai‘i, bringing international attention and support to Hawai‘i’s communities,” added Governor Green.
Additional details about the 2026 playing of The Sentry will be shared when available.