PGA TOUR announces The Sentry will not be contested at Kapalua in 2026

“We understand and support the PGA TOUR’s decision, given the challenges related to the ongoing drought,” said Stephanie Smith, chief marketing and brand officer and chief golf partnership officer at Sentry Insurance. “We love Maui and the people who make the community such a special place. As we’ve said for years, Maui is a Sentry community not unlike our hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that remains the case. Our communities are connected. We’ve built meaningful friendships throughout the island, and those relationships are bigger than the tournament.”