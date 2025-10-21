7H AGO
Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info
Written by Staff
The Bank of Utah Championship takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, featuring a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71. Matt McCarty won the tournament last year at 23-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
- Saturday-Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured groups
- 10:28 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
- 10:39 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 3:08 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 3:19 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- 10:28 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 10:39 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren
- 3:08 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
- 3:19 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen
