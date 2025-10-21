PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info

1 Min Read

Golfbet Roundtable: Predictions for Bank of Utah Championship

    Written by Staff

    The Bank of Utah Championship takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, featuring a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71. Matt McCarty won the tournament last year at 23-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:28 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
    • 10:39 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen
    • 3:08 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
    • 3:19 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 10:28 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
    • 10:39 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren
    • 3:08 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
    • 3:19 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for Bank of Utah Championship?

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Bradley opens up on Ryder Cup loss: ‘There’s no part of me that thinks I’ll ever get over this’

    Image for article.
    Oct 18, 2025

    Track scores: 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

