Michael Kim contending on DP World Tour despite visa issues that delayed arrival in India
2 Min Read
Michael Kim makes birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Michael Kim put out a call to his social media followers on Wednesday morning.
“Anyone know what golf course I’m playing tomorrow?” he said, adding a laughing emoji. “Trying to look at some pictures.”
The inquiry was light-hearted but legitimate. In the field for this week’s DP World India Championship, Kim had yet to see the golf course he was scheduled to play a day later. Visa issues delayed Kim’s travel from Japan following last week’s Baycurrent Classic, so much so that Thursday morning was the first time Kim had seen the course. He didn’t get to India until Wednesday evening.
No prep, no problem.
Kim opened with a 4-under 68 on Thursday and followed that with another round of 68 on Friday. He sits firmly in contention heading into the weekend, four shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood.
“The things I felt unprepared on was some short game shots from the rough and putting,” Kim wrote on X after his first round. “Bermuda is a little tricky without some practice for me. And getting the speed of the greens took me a little time.”
Delhi Golf Club, the host of this week’s DP World Tour event, is most certainly at the bottom of the list of courses players would like to go in blind. The course is defined by its narrowness, heavily tree-lined along every hole. Many players, including Rory McIlroy and Michael Kim, did not hit a single driver over two rounds. McIlroy left the club out of his bag altogether. Kim noted it was “kinda sketchy” trying to set aiming lines for several of the doglegs, with the landing areas obfuscated by the trees and without a complete understanding of what was waiting for him around the corner. Despite that, Kim has gained strokes off the tee and is third in SG: Approach, behind only Fleetwood and Shane Lowry (tied for second, one back).
A winner last month on the DP World Tour at the FedEx de France Open, Kim looked plenty comfortable Friday at Delhi Golf Club. The American opened with three pars before hitting his approach on the par-4 fourth to tap-in range for his first birdie. He added another on the fifth, stuffing his approach to 7 feet on the 160-yard par-3 and converting the putt. He birdied the eighth, the easiest hole on the course, and made the turn in 3-under. He added three more birdies on the back nine, but gave shots away at Nos. 13 and 16 – two of the four holes on which Kim missed the fairway on Friday.
Kim compared Delhi Golf Club to Harbour Town Golf Links, host of the RBC Heritage. That tournament has given Kim fits, though – never finishing better than 54th in seven appearances. Kim is well on his way to doing much better in his first appearance, sight unseen, at Delhi Golf Club.