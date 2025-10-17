Michael Kim contending on DP World Tour despite visa issues that delayed arrival in India

Delhi Golf Club, the host of this week’s DP World Tour event, is most certainly at the bottom of the list of courses players would like to go in blind. The course is defined by its narrowness, heavily tree-lined along every hole. Many players, including Rory McIlroy and Michael Kim, did not hit a single driver over two rounds. McIlroy left the club out of his bag altogether. Kim noted it was “kinda sketchy” trying to set aiming lines for several of the doglegs, with the landing areas obfuscated by the trees and without a complete understanding of what was waiting for him around the corner. Despite that, Kim has gained strokes off the tee and is third in SG: Approach, behind only Fleetwood and Shane Lowry (tied for second, one back).