Which DP World Tour players are projected to earn PGA TOUR cards?

The rest of the top 10 is veteran-laden. Seven of the players poised to earn their TOUR card are age 30 or older. Penge, Reitan and Couvra are the lone exceptions. Couvra sits precariously as the last player projected to earn a TOUR card. He’s also one of the most intriguing. The Frenchman is just 22 years old and would be the youngest player to accept TOUR membership since the pathway was created three years ago. Couvra is a rookie on the DP World Tour this year and earned his first win at the Turkish Airlines Open in May. He won as an amateur on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, the seventh amateur to accomplish the feat.