Which DP World Tour players are projected to earn PGA TOUR cards?
As one route to PGA TOUR status ends, another is heating up.
Twenty players secured their PGA TOUR cards through the Korn Ferry Tour last week – a group highlighted by Johnny Keefer and Neal Shipley – and another 10 players will earn dual membership on TOUR through the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.
For the third straight year, the top-10 finishers on the DP World Tour’s season-long points race, not otherwise exempt, will be eligible for dual membership on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour for 2026.
Four events remain for the European’s best to qualify. This week’s DP World India Championship and next week’s Genesis Championship mark the final two events in the regular season. Increased points will be available for the two-event postseason, comprised of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship. The standings will finalize after the DP World Tour Championship on Nov. 13-16.
With one month remaining, here’s a look at the 10 players currently projected to earn dual membership on the PGA TOUR.
- Marco Penge
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Adrien Saddier
- John Parry
- Alex Noren
- Haotong Li
- Daniel Brown
- Jordan Smith
- Laurie Canter
- Martin Couvra
Penge, winner of last week’s Open de España presented by Madrid, headlines the group of Europeans. The 27-year-old, long-hitting Englishman has won three times on the DP World Tour season and jumped to No. 31 in the Official World Golf Ranking after his latest victory. Penge secured a Masters invite with the win as well. He also finished runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open earlier this year. Penge ranks first in scoring average (among players who have played at least 40 rounds).
The rest of the top 10 is veteran-laden. Seven of the players poised to earn their TOUR card are age 30 or older. Penge, Reitan and Couvra are the lone exceptions. Couvra sits precariously as the last player projected to earn a TOUR card. He’s also one of the most intriguing. The Frenchman is just 22 years old and would be the youngest player to accept TOUR membership since the pathway was created three years ago. Couvra is a rookie on the DP World Tour this year and earned his first win at the Turkish Airlines Open in May. He won as an amateur on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, the seventh amateur to accomplish the feat.
Notably, Noren could retain his PGA TOUR card via the FedExCup standings, which would supersede his position in the Race to Dubai Rankings - PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking. Noren is currently 111th in the FedExCup. If he cracks the top-100, that would make the No. 11 finisher in the Race to Dubai Rankings eligible for a TOUR card – currently Elvis Smylie.
Li would earn PGA TOUR membership for the first time, despite logging 49 career TOUR starts already. Li played the 2019 Presidents Cup as a member of the International Team, but did not actually have his TOUR card. Li won back in February and has added four top-fives since.