Baycurrent Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
The Baycurrent Classic heads to Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, for the first time and features a purse of $8 million. The tournament will be played on a 7,315-yard, par-71 course. Nico Echavarria claimed victory in last year's event with a score of 20-under.
World No. 4 Xander Schauffele headlines the field, with Collin Morikawa, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Echavarria highlighting past champions teeing it up.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m., GOLF Channel
