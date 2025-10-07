PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Baycurrent Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time best shots from Baycurrent Classic

All-time best shots from Baycurrent Classic

    The Baycurrent Classic heads to Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, for the first time and features a purse of $8 million. The tournament will be played on a 7,315-yard, par-71 course. Nico Echavarria claimed victory in last year's event with a score of 20-under.

    World No. 4 Xander Schauffele headlines the field, with Collin Morikawa, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Echavarria highlighting past champions teeing it up.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m., GOLF Channel

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Baycurrent Classic?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    Garrick Higgo betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    Beau Hossler
    USA
    B. Hossler
    USA
    B. Hossler
    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Naoto Nakanishi
    JPN
    N. Nakanishi
    JPN
    N. Nakanishi
    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Patrick Fishburn
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Kazuki Higa
    JPN
    K. Higa
    JPN
    K. Higa
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW