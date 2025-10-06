6H AGO
Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Baycurrent Classic?
The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan, this week for the Baycurrent Classic. Yokohama Country Club will host, with $8 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|1
|18.00%
|$1,440,000.00
|2
|10.80%
|$864,000.00
|3
|6.80%
|$544,000.00
|4
|4.80%
|$384,000.00
|5
|4.00%
|$320,000.00
|6
|3.60%
|$288,000.00
|7
|3.35%
|$268,000.00
|8
|3.10%
|$248,000.00
|9
|2.90%
|$232,000.00
|10
|2.70%
|$216,000.00
|11
|2.50%
|$200,000.00
|12
|2.30%
|$184,000.00
|13
|2.10%
|$168,000.00
|14
|1.90%
|$152,000.00
|15
|1.78%
|$142,720.00
|16
|1.68%
|$134,080.00
|17
|1.58%
|$126,080.00
|18
|1.48%
|$118,080.00
|19
|1.38%
|$110,080.00
|20
|1.28%
|$102,080.00
|21
|1.18%
|$94,080.00
|22
|1.10%
|$87,680.00
|23
|1.02%
|$81,280.00
|24
|0.94%
|$74,880.00
|25
|0.86%
|$68,480.00
|26
|0.78%
|$62,080.00
|27
|0.75%
|$59,680.00
|28
|0.72%
|$57,280.00
|29
|0.69%
|$54,880.00
|30
|0.66%
|$52,480.00
|31
|0.63%
|$50,080.00
|32
|0.60%
|$47,680.00
|33
|0.57%
|$45,280.00
|34
|0.54%
|$43,280.00
|35
|0.52%
|$41,280.00
|36
|0.49%
|$39,280.00
|37
|0.47%
|$37,280.00
|38
|0.45%
|$35,680.00
|39
|0.43%
|$34,080.00
|40
|0.41%
|$32,480.00
|41
|0.39%
|$30,880.00
|42
|0.37%
|$29,280.00
|43
|0.35%
|$27,680.00
|44
|0.33%
|$26,080.00
|45
|0.31%
|$24,480.00
|46
|0.29%
|$22,880.00
|47
|0.27%
|$21,280.00
|48
|0.25%
|$20,000.00
|49
|0.24%
|$18,880.00
|50
|0.23%
|$18,240.00
|51
|0.22%
|$17,760.00
|52
|0.22%
|$17,280.00
|53
|0.21%
|$16,960.00
|54
|0.21%
|$16,640.00
|55
|0.21%
|$16,480.00
|56
|0.20%
|$16,320.00
|57
|0.20%
|$16,160.00
|58
|0.20%
|$16,000.00
|59
|0.20%
|$15,840.00
|60
|0.20%
|$15,680.00
|61
|0.19%
|$15,520.00
|62
|0.19%
|$15,360.00
|63
|0.19%
|$15,200.00
|64
|0.19%
|$15,040.00
|65
|0.19%
|$14,880.00
|66
|0.18%
|$14,720.00
|67
|0.18%
|$14,560.00
|68
|0.18%
|$14,400.00
|69
|0.18%
|$14,240.00
|70
|0.18%
|$14,080.00
|71
|0.17%
|$13,920.00
|72
|0.17%
|$13,760.00
|73
|0.17%
|$13,600.00
|74
|0.17%
|$13,440.00
|75
|0.17%
|$13,280.00
|76
|0.16%
|$13,120.00
|77
|0.16%
|$12,960.00
|78
|0.16%
|$12,800.00
