Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Baycurrent Classic?

All-time best shots from Baycurrent Classic

    The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan, this week for the Baycurrent Classic. Yokohama Country Club will host, with $8 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount
    118.00%$1,440,000.00
    210.80%$864,000.00
    36.80%$544,000.00
    44.80%$384,000.00
    54.00%$320,000.00
    63.60%$288,000.00
    73.35%$268,000.00
    83.10%$248,000.00
    92.90%$232,000.00
    102.70%$216,000.00
    112.50%$200,000.00
    122.30%$184,000.00
    132.10%$168,000.00
    141.90%$152,000.00
    151.78%$142,720.00
    161.68%$134,080.00
    171.58%$126,080.00
    181.48%$118,080.00
    191.38%$110,080.00
    201.28%$102,080.00
    211.18%$94,080.00
    221.10%$87,680.00
    231.02%$81,280.00
    240.94%$74,880.00
    250.86%$68,480.00
    260.78%$62,080.00
    270.75%$59,680.00
    280.72%$57,280.00
    290.69%$54,880.00
    300.66%$52,480.00
    310.63%$50,080.00
    320.60%$47,680.00
    330.57%$45,280.00
    340.54%$43,280.00
    350.52%$41,280.00
    360.49%$39,280.00
    370.47%$37,280.00
    380.45%$35,680.00
    390.43%$34,080.00
    400.41%$32,480.00
    410.39%$30,880.00
    420.37%$29,280.00
    430.35%$27,680.00
    440.33%$26,080.00
    450.31%$24,480.00
    460.29%$22,880.00
    470.27%$21,280.00
    480.25%$20,000.00
    490.24%$18,880.00
    500.23%$18,240.00
    510.22%$17,760.00
    520.22%$17,280.00
    530.21%$16,960.00
    540.21%$16,640.00
    550.21%$16,480.00
    560.20%$16,320.00
    570.20%$16,160.00
    580.20%$16,000.00
    590.20%$15,840.00
    600.20%$15,680.00
    610.19%$15,520.00
    620.19%$15,360.00
    630.19%$15,200.00
    640.19%$15,040.00
    650.19%$14,880.00
    660.18%$14,720.00
    670.18%$14,560.00
    680.18%$14,400.00
    690.18%$14,240.00
    700.18%$14,080.00
    710.17%$13,920.00
    720.17%$13,760.00
    730.17%$13,600.00
    740.17%$13,440.00
    750.17%$13,280.00
    760.16%$13,120.00
    770.16%$12,960.00
    780.16%$12,800.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

