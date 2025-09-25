Ryder Cup weather forecast: Rainy Thursday set at Bethpage ahead of Friday Foursomes

Thursday: Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms, heaviest in the afternoon and evening (60-80% chance of rain through the night). Low: 68°F, High: 75°F, Winds: 7-17 mph, gusts of 35-45 mph.

Friday: Rain and embedded storms will persist into early Friday morning, but should become scattered/intermittent showers after 5 a.m. and isolated in the afternoon behind the cold front (25% chance of rain). Low: 64°F, High: 79°F, Winds: 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon (20% chance of rain). Low: 62°F, High: 76°F, Wind: 3-12 mph