Ryder Cup weather forecast: Rainy Thursday set at Bethpage ahead of Friday Foursomes
The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to take place at Bethpage Black in New York, where weather conditions could play a role early on but are unlikely to impact weekend competition as much.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are in the forecast on Thursday, with storms lingering into Friday morning before clearing in time for the start of play. The weekend outlook improves considerably, with only isolated showers expected Saturday and scattered morning rain possible Sunday before conditions ease in the afternoon.
Here’s the competition day-by-day breakdown of the Ryder Cup forecast:
- Thursday: Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms, heaviest in the afternoon and evening (60-80% chance of rain through the night). Low: 68°F, High: 75°F, Winds: 7-17 mph, gusts of 35-45 mph.
- Friday: Rain and embedded storms will persist into early Friday morning, but should become scattered/intermittent showers after 5 a.m. and isolated in the afternoon behind the cold front (25% chance of rain). Low: 64°F, High: 79°F, Winds: 5-15 mph
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon (20% chance of rain). Low: 62°F, High: 76°F, Wind: 3-12 mph
- Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Scattered showers are possible in the morning, but likely to clear out in the afternoon (50% chance of rain in the morning, down to 30% in the afternoon). Low: 62°F, High: 74°F, Wind: 5-15 mph