Former PGA TOUR Chief of Operations Henry Hughes dies at age 78
Written by Laury Livsey
When a young Henry Hughes attended the Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open near his home in Wethersfield, Connecticut, he never could have imagined the positive impact he would have on the growth of that tournament and his influence on professional golf at the highest level. The success Hughes had in Connecticut caught the eyes of then-PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman, who hired Hughes to become the TOUR’s first director of Marketing in 1986.
Hughes quickly climbed the executive ranks at the PGA TOUR, and his fingerprints are all over many of its initiatives, including the development of what the TOUR then called its Championship Management division, which oversaw tournaments, including marquee events such as THE PLAYERS Championship, the TOUR Championship and the Presidents Cup.
Hughes died on Friday, Sept. 19. He was 78.
“Henry was a trusted colleague and a dear friend,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “We shared a unique bond through THE PLAYERS Championship, where his leadership laid the foundation for much of what the event represents today. But Henry’s influence extended far beyond North Florida. I, like so many others at the TOUR, saw Henry as a valued mentor. Through his role as Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations – and later as Chief Executive Officer of THE PLAYERS – he helped shape the TOUR’s relationships with players, partners, fans and the community in lasting and meaningful ways. His impact is immeasurable, and his absence will be deeply felt. We send our heartfelt condolences to Patty and the entire Hughes family.”
In 1975, Hughes became co-chair of the annual PGA TOUR stop in New England (now known as the Travelers Championship). By 1984, Hughes took a job as the Director of Marketing for the TPC Connecticut (now known as TPC River Highlands), and two years later he moved to PGA TOUR headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In the late 1980s, the TOUR took over management of its flagship event held at TPC Sawgrass, and Hughes served as Executive Director of THE PLAYERS from 1988-1996. The move proved to be a pivotal moment in the championship’s development.
During his tenure, Hughes was also involved with the creation of the Tournament Business Affairs department, upgrading the Qualifying Tournament, and enhancing security and on-site operations. He also served as the TOUR’s first Chief of Operations (1998-2008).
Then-PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem said at Hughes’ retirement in 2010: “Henry has had a remarkable career with the PGA TOUR, including having a major role in elevating THE PLAYERS to the stature it enjoys today and helping establish The Presidents Cup in essentially six months. Henry laid a lot of the groundwork for things that are standard procedure today.”
Hughes’ legacy at the TOUR continues with his connection to PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. It was Hughes who personally brought Monahan to the TOUR to become the Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship in 2008.
Throughout his TOUR career, Hughes never forgot his roots and deep affection for Connecticut’s long-standing event. Over the years, he provided invaluable guidance and served for many years on the Travelers Championship Board of Directors. In 2003, he helped save the tournament after it lost its long-time title sponsor. Today, the Travelers Championship is a Signature Event on TOUR and one of the premier sporting events in New England.
Ted May, another tournament board member and one of the founders of the First Tee – Connecticut, spoke of Hughes’ contributions:
“Without Henry’s guidance and support in those very challenging years, we might not have remained on the PGA TOUR, or at the very least would be a very different tournament than we are today. Often behind the scenes, Henry was a major advocate for Connecticut’s PGA TOUR event and was instrumental with building Connecticut’s First Tee chapter into what it has become today,” May said.
During his many years and positions with the TOUR, Hughes played significant roles in developing and advising on the national growth of the First Tee program. He became a strong advocate of the organization’s mission because of the positive influence it has on the lives of young people. In early 2024, the Connecticut chapter announced a scholarship fund in Hughes’ name. The Henry Hughes First Tee – Connecticut Scholarship will support the educational needs of deserving participants, as well as selected programming needs of the organization in the Greater Hartford community.