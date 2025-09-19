Former PGA TOUR Chief of Operations Henry Hughes dies at age 78

“Henry was a trusted colleague and a dear friend,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “We shared a unique bond through THE PLAYERS Championship, where his leadership laid the foundation for much of what the event represents today. But Henry’s influence extended far beyond North Florida. I, like so many others at the TOUR, saw Henry as a valued mentor. Through his role as Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations – and later as Chief Executive Officer of THE PLAYERS – he helped shape the TOUR’s relationships with players, partners, fans and the community in lasting and meaningful ways. His impact is immeasurable, and his absence will be deeply felt. We send our heartfelt condolences to Patty and the entire Hughes family.”