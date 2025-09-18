PGA TOUR Champions winner John Harris dies at 73

The apex of his amateur career came in 1993, at Champions Golf Club in Houston. Harris dispatched John Lindholm, Danny Green, David Berganio, Justin Leonard and Bobby Cochran in match play before defeating Danny Ellis, 5-and-3, in the championship final to secure the U.S. Amateur title. That U.S. Amateur victory was also the last by a player not named Tiger Woods, until 1997. Harris’ Houston triumph earned him invitations to the following year’s Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. In addition, Arnold Palmer invited Harris to play in the PGA TOUR event at his Bay Hill Club in suburban Orlando, and Jack Nicklaus extended an invitation to Harris to play in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Harris also played in the Southwestern Bell Colonial (now the Charles Schwab Challenge). Harris made three cuts that season, tying for 50th at both the Masters and Colonial and tying for 57th at Bay Hill.