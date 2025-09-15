PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryder Cup records: How has each player in Ryder Cup performed?

2025 Ryder Cup preview: Which pairings will we see at Bethpage?

    How have the 2025 Ryder Cup participants fared in their previous appearances in the event? While several players will be making their debut this year, a majority of the two 12-man teams have played at least one previous Ryder Cup. So ahead of the latest tilt at Bethpage Black Golf Course, here’s a look at how every player from both teams has performed at the Ryder Cup.

    U.S. Team

    Scottie Scheffler

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 2-2-3
      • Foursomes: 0-2-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-2
      • Singles: 1-0-1

    Scottie Scheffler on excitement for 2025 Ryder Cup

    Scottie Scheffler on excitement for 2025 Ryder Cup


    J.J. Spaun

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Zero
    • Overall record: N/A

    Xander Schauffele

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 4-4-0
      • Foursomes: 2-2-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 1-1-0

    Russell Henley

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Zero
    • Overall record: N/A

    Harris English

    • Ryder Cup appearances: One (2021)
    • Overall record: 1-2-0
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Bryson DeChambeau

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 2-3-1
      • Foursomes: 0-2-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-1
      • Singles: 1-1-0

    Justin Thomas

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Three
    • Overall record: (2018, ‘21, ‘23)
      • Foursomes: 2-3-0
      • Four-ball: 2-1-2
      • Singles: 3-0-0

    Sights and sounds from the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at Procore Championship

    Sights and sounds from the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at Procore Championship


    Collin Morikawa

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 4-3-1
      • Foursomes: 2-1-0
      • Four-ball: 2-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-1

    Ben Griffin

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Zero
    • Overall record: N/A

    Cameron Young

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Zero
    • Overall record: N/A

    Patrick Cantlay

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 5-2-1
      • Foursomes: 2-2-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-1
      • Singles: 2-0-0

    Sam Burns

    • Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)
    • Overall record: 1-2-0
      • Foursomes: 0-1-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Team Europe

    Rory McIlroy

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Seven (2010, ‘12, ‘14, ‘16, ‘18, ‘21, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 16-13-4
      • Foursomes: 7-5-1
      • Four-ball: 5-6-2
      • Singles: 4-2-1

    Team Europe wins 16.5 - 11.5 at the Ryder Cup

    Team Europe wins 16.5 - 11.5 at the Ryder Cup


    Robert MacIntyre

    • Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)
    • Overall record: 2-0-1
      • Foursomes: 0-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-0-1
      • Singles: 1-0-0

    Tommy Fleetwood

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, ‘21, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 7-3-2
      • Foursomes: 4-0-0
      • Four-ball: 2-2-1
      • Singles: 1-1-1

    Justin Rose

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Six (2008, ‘12, ‘14, ‘16, ‘18, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 14-9-3
      • Foursomes: 7-2-1
      • Four-ball: 5-4-1
      • Singles: 2-3-1

    Rasmus Højgaard

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Zero
    • Overall record: N/A

    'I think players love that': Luke Donald on camaraderie of Ryder Cup fans, teammates

    'I think players love that': Luke Donald on camaraderie of Ryder Cup fans, teammates


    Tyrrell Hatton

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, ‘21, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 5-4-2
      • Foursomes: 2-1-0
      • Four-ball: 2-1-2
      • Singles: 1-2-0

    Shane Lowry

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 2-3-1
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-1

    Sepp Straka

    • Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)
    • Overall record: 1-2-0
      • Foursomes: 1-1-0
      • Four-ball: 0-0-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Ludvig Åberg

    • Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)
    • Overall record: 2-2-0
      • Foursomes: 2-0-0
      • Four-ball: 0-1-0
      • Singles: 0-1-0

    Viktor Hovland

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 3-4-3
      • Foursomes: 2-2-0
      • Four-ball: 0-2-2
      • Singles: 1-0-1

    Matt Fitzpatrick

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2016, ‘21, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 1-7-0
      • Foursomes: 0-3-0
      • Four-ball: 1-1-0
      • Singles: 0-3-0

    Jon Rahm

    • Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, ‘21, ‘23)
    • Overall record: 6-3-3
      • Foursomes: 4-0-0
      • Four-ball: 1-2-2
      • Singles: 1-1-1

