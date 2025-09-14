Lanto Griffin overcomes health struggles, jumps into FedExCup top 100 at Procore Championship

Griffin’s journey to Napa has been the culmination of a long year of frustration, some of it stemming from previous injuries. He ruptured his L5-S1 disc in his back in May 2020 and underwent a microdiscectomy surgery to manage the pain in July of 2022. Griffin had 2025 TOUR status by virtue of winning the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, but the first few months of 2025 saw mixed results: T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, then four missed cuts in his next six events.