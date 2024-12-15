Meet the six players who earned their TOUR cards at 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

It was a needed week for the veteran, who made just four cuts during the TOUR season, a career low. The winner of the 2019 Houston Open, Griffin has battled injuries in recent seasons. He injured his back in May 2020, rupturing his L5-S1 disc and then re-rupturing it in January 2022. He underwent a microdiscectomy surgery later that summer and battled other rib and back injuries into 2023 before finally returning during the FedExCup Fall healthy. He’s struggled since, particularly with his putter which had been the best part of his game for much of his career. Griffin ranked 123rd in SG: Putting in 2024. It was no issue Sunday, pouring in five birdies, an eagle and no bogeys.