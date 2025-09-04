Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler heading new primetime competition, 'Golf Channel Games'
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will compete head-to-head and captain two teams of world-class players at the “Golf Channel Games,” a new, rapid-fire golf competition later this year.
The event will air live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.
The competition will not resemble traditional golf, rather a series of time and strategy-focused challenges, emulated by events like the NFL Combine and all-star games in other professional sports. McIlroy and Scheffler will lead two four-man teams through the following challenges:
- Timed drive, chip and putt – Solo competition where players attempt to drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin, and hole a certain number of feet of putts as quickly as possible.
- 14-club challenge – One player from each team competes against the other in a closest to the pin competition, taking turns selecting a club from a single bag. Once a club is used, it’s out of play. All eight players will participate in four total matchups, which will take place from a designated spot on the course.
- Timed shootout – A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee (one), in the fairway (one), and around the green (two). Players will attempt to finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time.
- Captain's challenge – The last competition will pit McIlroy and Scheffler against each other, specifically. Each player hits shots from predetermined locations, including a 100-yard wedge, 50-yard pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 50-foot putt, and 10-foot putt. The lowest total distance from the hole for the combined shots wins.
“The 'Golf Channel Games' will be a great mix of skill, strategy and pressure,” Scheffler said in a statement. “This will be a brand new way for the players and the fans to experience the game of golf. Everyone knows how competitive we are and I think the 'Golf Channel Games' will be an innovative competition that will engage the viewers. I’m excited to be a part of this.”
Additional details regarding the "Golf Channel Games" – including the six remaining players slated to compete alongside McIlroy and Scheffler – will be announced in the coming weeks. The "Golf Channel Games" are being launched in association with PGA TOUR Studios.
“The 'Golf Channel Games' bring a fresh approach to golf, inspired by events like the NFL Combine and all-star games from top professional leagues,” said McIlroy. “They give players the chance to showcase their skills across unique challenges and offer fans a new way to enjoy the game in the postseason. I am looking forward to competing in this new, fun format.”