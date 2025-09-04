Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler heading new primetime competition, 'Golf Channel Games'

Timed drive, chip and putt – Solo competition where players attempt to drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin, and hole a certain number of feet of putts as quickly as possible.

14-club challenge – One player from each team competes against the other in a closest to the pin competition, taking turns selecting a club from a single bag. Once a club is used, it’s out of play. All eight players will participate in four total matchups, which will take place from a designated spot on the course.

Timed shootout – A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee (one), in the fairway (one), and around the green (two). Players will attempt to finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time.