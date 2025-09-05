PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Rory McIlroy shoots 66, powers into contention to trail Joakim Lagergren at Amgen Irish Open

1 Min Read

Latest

Craziest putts of 2025 FedExCup season

Craziest putts of 2025 FedExCup season

    Written by Associated Press

    STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy hit a bogey-free 6-under 66 to move into contention after the second round of the Amgen Irish Open, where Joakim Lagergren of Sweden leads after a 62 on Friday.

    McIlroy jumped into a share of third place after making six birdies at The K Club, two of them coming at the last two holes to thrill the deep galleries following their Northern Irishman on his homecoming.

    “Amazing — the whole day,” McIlroy said. “Even just walking to the range for the warmup today, the support is absolutely incredible. I’m looking forward to playing in that atmosphere for the next couple of days as well.”

    The world No. 2 will have to reel in Lagergren, who leads with 12-under par after 36 holes, and Adrien Saddier of France, who added a 66 to an opening 67 and was one stroke back.

    The 33-year-old Lagergren has history at The K Club. Last year, when playing the Irish Challenge here on the adjoining Palmer South Course, he shot a course-record 63 and then holed out from a bunker to make eagle on the 72nd hole and earn a one-stroke victory.

    “Ireland is treating me well,” Lagergren said.

    McIlroy was tied on 7 under with Thorbjørn Olesen (71), Daniel Hillier (66) and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (65).

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 31, 2025

    Lawrence wins in Switzerland for fifth title on DP World TOUR

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 4, 2025

    McIlroy fades to 71 at Irish Open, says game 'feels pretty good' ahead of Ryder Cup

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 2, 2025

    Noren named as Donald’s fifth vice captain for Europe at Ryder Cup

    Latest
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW