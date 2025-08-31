PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Aug 31, 2025

Thriston Lawrence wins in Switzerland for fifth title on DP World TOUR

1 Min Read

Latest

Thriston Lawrence on the strengths of his game

Thriston Lawrence on the strengths of his game

    Written by Associated Press

    CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Thriston Lawrence of South Africa recovered from making bogey at his first three holes to shoot 4-under 66 and win the European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday for his fifth title on the DP World Tour.

    Lawrence won by two strokes from three players — Matt Wallace (67), Sami Valimaki (65) and Rasmus Højgaard (62).

    Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to secure a captain's pick from Luke Donald on Monday to get into Europe's Ryder Cup Team alongside Højgaard, was alone in fifth place, one shot further back after a 67.



    The No. 94-ranked Lawrence steadied himself after a sloppy start, holing an eagle putt from 20 feet at the par-4 sixth hole after driving the green and then making five birdies at picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

    His most recent title was at the BMW International Open in June 2023.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 4, 2025

    McIlroy fades to 71 at Irish Open, says game 'feels pretty good' ahead of Ryder Cup

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 2, 2025

    Noren named as Donald’s fifth vice captain for Europe at Ryder Cup

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 1, 2025

    See full European Ryder Cup roster after Donald’s captain’s picks

    Latest
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Hero World Challenge

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    USA
    H. English
    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW