PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Rory McIlroy fades to 71 in return to Amgen Irish Open but says game 'feels pretty good' ahead of Ryder Cup

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry embrace partnership at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry embrace partnership at Zurich Classic

    Written by Associated Press

    STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy bogeyed two of his last three holes and faded to a 1-under 71 in the first round of the Amgen Irish Open on Thursday in his latest homecoming.

    The world No. 2, who attracted the biggest galleries of the day at The K Club, was looking to sharpen up his game a few weeks out from the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, where the Northern Irishman is expected to be Team Europe’s key player once again.

    McIlroy said he was encouraged at how he played — he birdied four of his first nine holes after starting at No. 10 — and performed “better than what the score reflects.” His finish hurt him most, missing the green at Nos. 7 and 8 and failing to get up and down for par.

    “Game feels pretty good,” McIlroy said, adding: “Just a matter of being more efficient with the scoring.”

    McIlroy, who was in Northern Ireland in July for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, was five strokes off the clubhouse lead held by Nacho Elvira, whose 66 was bogey-free and contained birdies in four of his last six holes.

    The Spaniard was one shot ahead of Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Brown and Adrien Saddier.

    Ireland’s Shane Lowry, another member of Team Europe, was playing in front of his home crowd and birdied three of his last six holes to shoot 69.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 31, 2025

    Lawrence wins in Switzerland for fifth title on DP World TOUR

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 2, 2025

    Noren named as Donald’s fifth vice captain for Europe at Ryder Cup

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 1, 2025

    See full European Ryder Cup roster after Donald’s captain’s picks

    Latest
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW