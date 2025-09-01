See full European Ryder Cup roster after Luke Donald’s captain’s picks

The oldest member of either squad, Rose will make his seventh Ryder Cup appearance and first on American soil since 2016. Rose has been particularly strong in Foursomes with a 7-2-1 career record. This could be the last team appearance for the 45-year-old. His recent win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is evidence that the Englishman still has the top form to contend well into the future.