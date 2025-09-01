See full European Ryder Cup roster after Luke Donald’s captain’s picks
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The European Ryder Cup roster is set after Luke Donald announced his six captain’s selections on Monday, finalizing a European roster that looks plenty familiar to the team Donald captained to victory at Marco Simone in 2023.
Donald picked Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Rasmus Højgaard, who earned the sixth and final automatic qualifying spot, is the only newcomer to the 2025 team, replacing his brother Nicolai Højgaard.
Team Europe’s selections were hardly the spectacle that Keegan Bradley and the U.S. Team’s selections proved to be, with the roster largely retained from Italy. Donald hopes a similar roster will produce a similar result. The Europeans are attempting to win an away Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team, beginning with the six captain’s picks.
Shane Lowry
- Age: 38
- FedExCup rank: T13
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 23
- Ryder Cup appearance, record: Two (2021, ‘23), 2-3-1
The Irishman stumbled over the second half of the season, failing to register a top-10 after his runner-up finish at the Truist Championship in April, but he remains an emotional heartbeat of the European squad. Lowry only played in Foursomes in 2023, paired with Sepp Straka. Could that same strategy return for Bethpage?
Jon Rahm
- Age: 30
- FedExCup rank: N/A
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 79
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, ‘21, ‘23), 6-3-3
A staple on the European side, Rahm has been one of the best performers in the event’s recent history. His best performance came on American soil, surprisingly, going 3-1-1 at Whistling Straits. Rahm is a perfect 4-0-0 in Foursomes.
Sepp Straka
- Age: 32
- FedExCup rank: 30th
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 13
- Ryder Cup appearance, record: One (2023), 1-2-0
Twice a winner on TOUR in 2025, Straka returns for his second Ryder Cup appearance. Straka was one of only three Europeans without a winning record at Marco Simone in 2023, but the Austrian has elevated his game since that first appearance.
Viktor Hovland
- Age: 27
- FedExCup rank: 12th
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 15
- Ryder Cup appearance, record: Two (2021, ‘23), 3-4-3
Hovland hasn’t sat out a single session in his two previous Ryder Cups and could be in for another busy week at Bethpage Black. He fared much better in Italy (3-1-1) than he did at Whistling Straits (0-3-2) and will be looking to win his first match on American soil.
Ludvig Åberg
- Age: 25
- FedExCup rank: T21
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 14
- Ryder Cup appearance, record: One (2023), 2-2
Åberg flipped his form after a mid-season lull, refinding his swing and ball-striking prowess for the final months of the year and notching top 10s in three of his final five starts. Åberg was the unproven rookie on the Europeans’ 2023 season, but he will be relied upon as one of their top performers this time around.
Matt Fitzpatrick
- Age: 30
- FedExCup rank: 34th
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 34
- Ryder Cup appearance, record: Three (2016, ‘21, ‘23), 1-7-0
One of the hottest players in pro golf this summer, Fitzpatrick brings plenty of momentum into his fourth Ryder Cup. The Englishman had four straight top-eight starts leading into the Playoffs and fell just short of qualifying for the TOUR Championship. He will hope that form can reverse a tough Ryder Cup record. He’s won just one of eight matches.
Automatic qualifiers
Rory McIlroy
- Age: 36
- FedExCup rank: T23
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 2
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Seven (2010, '12, '14, '16, '18, '21, '23), 16-13-4
McIlroy is the most experienced Ryder Cupper on either roster, set to make his eighth team, and he is coming off the best performance of his career. He went 4-1-0 in Europe’s dominant 2023 victory in Italy. If trends hold, expect McIlroy to play Foursomes with Fleetwood and Four-ball with Fitzpatrick.
Robert MacIntyre
- Age: 29
- FedExCup rank: T17
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 9
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2023), 2-0-1
Runner-up at the U.S. Open and BMW Championship this year, MacIntyre is in a new class of player than when he made his Ryder Cup debut two years ago – now a top 10 player in the world. The Scot played only with Justin Rose in Italy, but should be a malleable partner this time around. MacIntyre was positive strokes gained in every category on TOUR this season.
Tommy Fleetwood
- Age: 34
- FedExCup rank: No. 1
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 6
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, '21, '23), 7-3-2
The reigning FedExCup champion couldn’t be in better form following his maiden TOUR title. He had his most consistent year of his TOUR career and will be a serious threat at Bethpage. Fleetwood is a perfect 4-0-0 in Foursomes over his Ryder Cup career.
Justin Rose
- Age: 45
- FedExCup rank: T21
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 12
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Six (2008, '12, '14, '16, '18, '23), 14-9-3
The oldest member of either squad, Rose will make his seventh Ryder Cup appearance and first on American soil since 2016. Rose has been particularly strong in Foursomes with a 7-2-1 career record. This could be the last team appearance for the 45-year-old. His recent win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is evidence that the Englishman still has the top form to contend well into the future.
Tyrrell Hatton
- Age: 33
- FedExCup rank: N/A
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 25
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, '21, '23), 5-4-2
Hatton will make his fourth straight Ryder Cup team and should serve as an easy player to pair up with. Hatton has played with Rahm, Hovland and Lowry in recent years. He went unbeaten at Marco Simone.
Rasmus Højgaard
- Age: 24
- FedExCup rank: No. 85
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 64
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance
The only rookie on the Ryder Cup roster, Højgaard is the only new name on the European side compared to 2023. Though Højgaard was involved as part of the team room – an experience that should serve him well as he makes his debut. Højgaard earned the last qualifying spot in the final week of eligibility, playing his way in based on his appearance at the Betfred British Masters.