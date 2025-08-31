Charlie Woods makes ace during Junior PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass
Written by Staff
Charlie Woods made a hole-in-one during the final round of the 19th Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex at TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS Championship.
The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods holed his tee shot on the par-3 third hole at TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course, his 12th hole of the day after starting on the back nine.
Charlie Woods sat at even par for his round before making the ace. He opened the tournament with a 4-over 76 and before going one better with a 3-over 75 in the second round.
Seventy-eight of the top-ranked male junior golfers are taking on the historic course where Rory McIlroy became the most recent winner of the PLAYERS.
No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, Miles Russell carded a second-round, 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday as he looks to become the first two-time champion.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen Charlie Woods make an ace in front of crowds. The young Woods carded a 1 at the 2024 PNC Championship, alongside his dad at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Course in Orlando for the annual end-of-season get-together.
Tiger and Charlie Woods' first career aces in TOUR-sanctioned competition
“That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, (daughter) Sam on the bag, just our family and friends. That’s what this event is about. It’s about bonding and family,” Tiger Woods said about his son’s first career ace.