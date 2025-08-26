Bridgestone HBCU Invitational announces field for third annual event
The PGA TOUR and Bridgestone Americas have unveiled the field for the third annual Bridgestone HBCU Invitational, a 54-hole team and individual stroke play event featuring men's and women's golf teams from HBCU schools at TPC Sugarloaf, set for Sept. 1-4.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Bridgestone Americas unveiled Tuesday the field for the third annual Bridgestone HBCU Invitational, a 54-hole team and individual stroke-play event featuring men’s and women’s golf teams from historically black colleges and universities at TPC Sugarloaf.
The tournament – set for Sept. 1-4 in Duluth, Georgia – is an element of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program, a key initiative within the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression, which aims to achieve greater diversity in golf through an increased focus on developing talent from diverse and historically underrepresented communities.
“The Bridgestone HBCU Invitational provides an incredible opportunity for our sport to identify and cultivate the next generation of players from diverse backgrounds,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, Player Development. “The PGA TOUR is proud to once again partner alongside our friends at Bridgestone to provide these players with an elevated platform to showcase their growing skills, and we look forward to an exciting week of competition and fellowship at TPC Sugarloaf.”
The Bridgestone HBCU Invitational will feature 10 HBCU men’s golf teams and five women’s teams. Schools competing on the men’s side include Florida A&M, Howard University, Jackson State University, Johnson C. Smith University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Southern University, Tennessee State University and Winston Salem State University. Women’s teams include Alabama State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Howard, North Carolina A&T and Texas Southern University.
The Invitational includes three rounds of competition, culminating with the crowning Sept. 4 of the overall men’s and women’s team winners, who will earn a trip to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the HBCU Performance Experience presented by Bridgestone.
In addition to the collegiate competition, the Celebrity Culture Cup presented by Bridgestone returns for the second consecutive year. Set for Sept. 2, the 18-hole Stableford event features celebrity participants including Vince Carter, Kordell Stewart, Victor Cruz and Steve Smith Sr. among others. The winning celebrity will randomly draw an HBCU school, which will receive a $10,000 donation from Bridgestone.
“Creating more access and opportunity for the next generation to learn and develop is what really matters,” said Caitlyn Ranson, director of partnership marketing for Bridgestone. “We’re proud to work with the PGA TOUR to continue evolving this unique and impactful experience for HBCU athletes that can help position them for future success both on and off the course.”
The event also includes a "Pathway to My Career" development workshop, featuring key stakeholders from throughout the sports world. The panel, in collaboration with the Black Sports Business Academy, will discuss gaining experience through internships, translating golf skills to life and work, and the importance of cultural competence and inclusive leadership.