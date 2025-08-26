USA World Amateur Team Championship rosters announced

Romero, a junior at the University of Oregon, won the 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship at the United States Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club and became the first Duck to be named the National Freshman of the Year. This year, Romero was also named the 2025 Big Ten women’s golfer of the year and earned first-team All-America honors for a second consecutive season. In May, she recorded the lowest final-round score by an amateur in U.S. Women’s Open history with a Sunday 67 at Erin Hills, and at the U.S. Women’s Amateur earlier this month, she advanced to the quarterfinals before falling in 20 holes.