USA World Amateur Team Championship rosters announced
5 Min Read
Oklahoma State's Ethan Fang leads the rosters for the USA at the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The six players who will represent the USA in the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC), to be contested Oct. 1-4 for the women and Oct. 8-11 for the men at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore, have been finalized.
Representing the women and competing for the Espirito Santo Trophy are Megha Ganne, 21, of Holmdel, New Jersey, Farah O’Keefe, 20, of Austin, Texas, and Kiara Romero, 19, of San Jose, California. The men’s team, which will compete for the Eisenhower Trophy, is comprised of Ethan Fang, 20, of Plano, Texas, Mason Howell, 18, of Thomasville, Georgia, and Preston Stout, 21, of Dallas, Texas.
Howell and Ganne received automatic selections for winning the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur, while Romero was automatically selected as the 2025 McCormack Medal winner and top-ranked amateur in the world. The USGA Team Selection Committee selected Fang, Stout and O’Keefe.
Kendra Graham, a former USGA Executive Committee member and longtime rules official, will serve as captain of the women’s team.
“Megha, Farah and Kiara are three of the top women amateurs in the world,” Graham said. “We are extremely excited, honored and proud to have them represent the United States in the World Amateur Team Championship.”
Ganne, No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is a senior at Stanford University and has enjoyed an illustrious amateur career that includes earning low-amateur honors in the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, representing the USA in the 2022 Curtis Cup Match and helping Stanford to the 2024 NCAA team title. Earlier this month, she captured the Robert Cox trophy in her seventh U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance, winning the 36-hole final 4 and 3 over Brooke Biermann.
Romero, a junior at the University of Oregon, won the 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship at the United States Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club and became the first Duck to be named the National Freshman of the Year. This year, Romero was also named the 2025 Big Ten women’s golfer of the year and earned first-team All-America honors for a second consecutive season. In May, she recorded the lowest final-round score by an amateur in U.S. Women’s Open history with a Sunday 67 at Erin Hills, and at the U.S. Women’s Amateur earlier this month, she advanced to the quarterfinals before falling in 20 holes.
O’Keefe will be a junior at the University of Texas this fall. In 2024, the Austin native was named Big 12 Player of the Year and earned Freshman of the Year honors after winning the Women’s Western Amateur and reaching the Round of 16 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. This year, O’Keefe finished runner-up at the Women’s Amateur Championship in Scotland and fell in the Round of 64 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur. O’Keefe also represented the United States in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup.
The alternates, in order, are Catherine Park, 20, of Irvine, California, and Anna Davis, 19, of Spring Valley, California, who represented the United States in the 2023 WATC in Abu Dhabi.
USGA Past President Stu Francis, who spent four years as the chair of the USGA’s Championship Committee, will captain the men’s team.
“We are all very proud of Mason, Ethan and Preston for their accomplishments both on and off the course,” Francis said. “I look forward to an exciting championship with our team of three outstanding amateurs, who are proven winners, competing against the best from around the world.”
Howell, a University of Georgia commit, took down Jackson Herrington, 7 and 6, in what was the youngest combined 36-hole final in championship history at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. Earlier this summer Howell also qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club with a pair of 63s in qualifying and earned medalist honors at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur.
Fang, a rising junior at Oklahoma State University, became the first player representing the United States to win The Amateur Championship in 18 years with his 1-up victory over Gavin Tiernan, of Ireland, at Royal St George’s in June. Fang advanced to the quarterfinals in the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine and helped Oklahoma State claim the 2025 NCAA Division I title, posting a 2-1 record in match play that included a 1-up victory over Bryan Lee in the championship match.
Stout, a fellow Texan and one of Fang’s teammates at OSU, won the 2025 Northeast Amateur by eight strokes and earned a 2-1 match play record at the 2025 NCAA Championships to help OSU to the title. Stout, who won the 2024 and 2025 Big 12 Conference individual titles, will also represent the United States alongside fellow WATC teammates Fang and Howell in the 50th Walker Cup Match at Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The alternates, in order, are Tommy Morrison, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and 16-year-old Miles Russell, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Both USA Teams competing in Singapore will be coached by Chris Zambri, who also serves as the head coach of the U.S. National Development Program.
“It is an honor to be the head coach of these two outstanding teams,” Zambri said. “This country boasts an incredible depth of golf talent, and I look forward to seeing how our teams stack up against the world’s best.”
The World Amateur Team Championships are biennial international amateur golf competitions conducted by the International Golf Federation, consisting of 72 holes of stroke play (18 holes a day over four days). In each round, the total of the two lowest scores by the three players from each team constitutes the team score for that round. The four-day total is the team’s score for the championship.
The Singapore Golf Association will host the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships. In 2023 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Republic of Korea captured the nation’s fourth Espirito Santo Trophy, and the United States claimed the Eisenhower Trophy for the 14th time.