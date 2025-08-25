PGA TOUR, Trackman continue two-decade relationship with renewed agreement

“We’re honored to be chosen again by the PGA TOUR. Since our first collaboration in 2006, our partnership has delivered game-changing performance insights for the world’s best players and unparalleled experiences for fans,” said Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, co-founder and CEO of Trackman. “We look forward to extending this relationship through 2030 and, together with the PGA TOUR, developing innovative solutions that will elevate the fan experience even further.”