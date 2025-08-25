PGA TOUR, Trackman continue two-decade relationship with renewed agreement
(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
Renewal, through 2030, continues association that first began in 2006
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Monday a renewed agreement with Trackman to continue utilizing the club and ball tracking and tracing solution in both broadcast elements as well as on the driving range at Signature Events across the PGA TOUR season.
The renewal, through 2030, continues a relationship of more than two decades between the TOUR and Trackman, which first began working together in 2006.
“Since first beginning our relationship 20 years ago, Trackman technology has assisted PGA TOUR players in fine-tuning their skills while helping the PGA TOUR and our network partners elevate the experience for viewers at home,” said Ken Lovell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, golf technologies. “As we further enhance and modernize offerings for our fans, we are pleased to do so with the added support of Trackman and its advanced solution.”
“We’re honored to be chosen again by the PGA TOUR. Since our first collaboration in 2006, our partnership has delivered game-changing performance insights for the world’s best players and unparalleled experiences for fans,” said Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, co-founder and CEO of Trackman. “We look forward to extending this relationship through 2030 and, together with the PGA TOUR, developing innovative solutions that will elevate the fan experience even further.”
Trackman is a key component to the PGA TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology, a real-time data collection and scoring system that the TOUR recently rebuilt from scratch. When a ball is hit, ShotLink sensors – using 150 4K cameras and 36 state-of-the-art Trackman radar tracking units – combine to capture ball-in-motion data for every shot on the golf course, transmitting that data in real time to stakeholders around the world.