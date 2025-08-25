PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

PGA TOUR, Trackman continue two-decade relationship with renewed agreement

1 Min Read

Latest

(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)

(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)

Renewal, through 2030, continues association that first began in 2006

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Monday a renewed agreement with Trackman to continue utilizing the club and ball tracking and tracing solution in both broadcast elements as well as on the driving range at Signature Events across the PGA TOUR season.

    The renewal, through 2030, continues a relationship of more than two decades between the TOUR and Trackman, which first began working together in 2006.

    “Since first beginning our relationship 20 years ago, Trackman technology has assisted PGA TOUR players in fine-tuning their skills while helping the PGA TOUR and our network partners elevate the experience for viewers at home,” said Ken Lovell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, golf technologies. “As we further enhance and modernize offerings for our fans, we are pleased to do so with the added support of Trackman and its advanced solution.”

    “We’re honored to be chosen again by the PGA TOUR. Since our first collaboration in 2006, our partnership has delivered game-changing performance insights for the world’s best players and unparalleled experiences for fans,” said Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, co-founder and CEO of Trackman. “We look forward to extending this relationship through 2030 and, together with the PGA TOUR, developing innovative solutions that will elevate the fan experience even further.”

    Trackman is a key component to the PGA TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology, a real-time data collection and scoring system that the TOUR recently rebuilt from scratch. When a ball is hit, ShotLink sensors – using 150 4K cameras and 36 state-of-the-art Trackman radar tracking units – combine to capture ball-in-motion data for every shot on the golf course, transmitting that data in real time to stakeholders around the world.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 20, 2025

    Good Good's Dalke sweeps field for victory at Creator Classic at East Lake

    Presented by

    YouTube
    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 22, 2025

    Fleetwood in familiar position, posts second-round 63 in bid for first TOUR win

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 23, 2025

    TOUR Championship: Watch commercial-free, back-nine coverage of FedExCup finale

    Latest
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW