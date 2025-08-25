'A pretty special year': Scottie Scheffler reflects on another historic PGA TOUR season

“If you look at 2022, that was the year I got my first win, got my first major," Scheffler said. "That was a big stepping stone year for me; '23, I was consistent the entire year. I didn't have as many wins as I would have hoped to that year, but I finished high pretty much every week, which I think is very challenging to do. Then you look at last year, I was able to capitalize on a lot of my opportunities, and I think I won nine times in the calendar year last year. So that was a pretty special year. Looking at this year, multiple major championships, a couple of big-time PGA TOUR events. It was another really great year out here for me. I gave myself some chances to win and was able to capitalize on those. And any time you have a year where you can win multiple major championships, I think it's a pretty special year.”