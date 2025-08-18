RBC extends title sponsorship of RBC Heritage, RBC Canadian Open

"We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with the PGA TOUR, and to continue working with our partners to elevate the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open for players and fans," said Mary DePaoli, RBC executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "The unforgettable moments these events create bring our communities together and inspire golfers at every level, from grassroots to our Team RBC professionals. These world-class tournaments are also becoming powerful drivers of economic and social impact, with more than $56 million raised for local charities across North America and nearly $250 million of economic impact generated in 2024 alone. We look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to support the lasting impact these events create both on and off the course.”