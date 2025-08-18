RBC extends title sponsorship of RBC Heritage, RBC Canadian Open
4 Min Read
RBC to continue sponsorship of PGA TOUR Signature Event and golf’s third-oldest national championship in multi-year agreement
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and TORONTO – The PGA TOUR and RBC, in partnership with the Heritage Classic Foundation and Golf Canada, announced Monday a multi-year extension of the bank’s title sponsorship of the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open. RBC is a long-standing supporter of golf at the professional and amateur levels and has been the title sponsor of the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open since 2012 and 2008, respectively.
The 2026 RBC Heritage, a PGA TOUR Signature Event, begins Thursday, April 16, at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, Canada’s national open, will return to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario, on June 11.
“As the title sponsor of two events on the PGA TOUR schedule, RBC plays an essential role in golf, providing both critical development at the amateur level and life-changing moments for the world’s greatest players,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “We are grateful to extend our relationship with RBC, Canada’s national championship at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as the RBC Heritage, the Signature Event culminating across the marina from Harbour Town’s iconic lighthouse.”
Since joining as title sponsor of the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open, RBC has helped contribute to communities in the U.S. and Canada by increasing access to the game and supporting charities in areas such as youth, education, the arts and more. RBC also supports a roster of Team RBC ambassadors on the PGA TOUR and LPGA.
"We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with the PGA TOUR, and to continue working with our partners to elevate the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open for players and fans," said Mary DePaoli, RBC executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "The unforgettable moments these events create bring our communities together and inspire golfers at every level, from grassroots to our Team RBC professionals. These world-class tournaments are also becoming powerful drivers of economic and social impact, with more than $56 million raised for local charities across North America and nearly $250 million of economic impact generated in 2024 alone. We look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to support the lasting impact these events create both on and off the course.”
The RBC Heritage, which made its debut in 1969, ranks annually among the most-attended professional sporting events in the Carolinas. The Heritage Classic Foundation is the host organization of the RBC Heritage and donates tournament proceeds to charitable organizations in the Lowcountry. Recent champions include Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth.
“We are thrilled that RBC has extended our partnership, as their continued commitment strengthens our world-class PGA TOUR event on Hilton Head Island and fuels its profound impact across South Carolina,” said Steve Wilmot, Heritage Classic Foundation president and RBC Heritage tournament director. “The RBC Heritage is a major economic driver for our state and a powerful force for good. Having a steadfast partner like RBC allows us to grow our mission and deepen our reach, and we look forward to this exciting next chapter together.”
Dating to 1904, the RBC Canadian Open is the third-oldest national championship. Previous champions include Team RBC ambassador Nick Taylor and Rory McIlroy. In partnership with Golf Canada, RBC is committed to growing the game through RBC Community Junior Golf, which has introduced more than 55,000 young people across Canada to the sport through First Tee – Canada and Youth on Course programming. RBC is also a proud supporter of Golf Canada’s National Team program, the Golf Canada Foundation, the CPKC Women’s Open and the She Plays Golf Festival.
“Golf Canada is extremely proud to celebrate the extension of a tremendous partnership with our friends at RBC as well as the PGA TOUR,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “From investing in access for the next generation of young golfers to supporting pros, RBC is the most committed, invested and engaged partner in Canadian golf and the driving force behind the incredible growth of Canada’s historic national open championship.”
The 2026 RBC Heritage and 2026 RBC Canadian Open will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount+, GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.