Coca-Cola collaborates with PGA TOUR on new HBCU Golf Impact Grant

Seven schools and 11 programs in total will each receive $15,000 grants, including both men’s and women’s teams at four different schools. Each school will be able to utilize the grant money for a variety of program-related purposes, including but not limited to enhancing facilities. This includes golf course or practice area renovations and training facilities to provide a better environment for skill development. The funding may also be used to cover costs associated with tournament entry fees, travel expenses and equipment purchases including clubs, balls and apparel.