Xander Schauffele in uncharted territory, fighting for TOUR Championship berth

Schauffele has still put together a respectable season; you don’t reach the BMW Championship without that. He tied for eighth at the Masters and finished T7-T8 in two weeks at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship, though he was never a threat to win any of those events. And that’s what a player of Schauffele’s caliber grades their season by – how many times they give themselves a chance to win. Schauffele’s season would be solid for an average TOUR player, but not for one of the game’s best, who looked to be challenging Scottie Scheffler as the best golfer in the world less than 12 months ago. And at age 31, it’s disappointing to struggle in what should be a prime year of your career.