Inside putting changes that sparked Robert MacIntyre’s hot run at BMW Championship

The putting performance reached a new peak Thursday at Caves Valley as MacIntyre put together the best statistical round of his career on the greens. He holed 195 feet of putts and gained more than five shots on the field as he birdied the final six holes to shoot into the lead. That included running in putts of 65 and 40 feet. He backed it up with another stellar day on Friday, holing just under 100 feet of putts and again gaining strokes in a bogey-free effort. His longest holed putts were 29 and 14 feet. MacIntyre unsurprisingly leads the field in putting.