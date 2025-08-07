PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship

    The three-event FedExCup Playoffs commences with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, contested at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 finishers in the FedExCup after the FedEx St. Jude move onto next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events.

    FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at FedEx St. Jude to make BMW Championship

    After an action-packed first round, Akshay Bhatia leads at 8-under par. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is in solo second at 7-under, while a trio of Harry Hall, Justin Rose and Bud Cauley are at 6-under. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama opened with a 1-under 69 while FedExCup frontrunner Scottie Scheffler shot 3-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Special programming alert:

    • The ESPN BET feed will be airing on PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 10:35 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

    Featured groups

    • 9 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
    • 11:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

    Featured holes

    • No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Aug 4, 2025

    One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made 2025 FedExCup Playoffs

    Aug 6, 2025

    Bridgeman is example that having TOUR card is enough to earn the way

    Aug 6, 2025

    See what's new at TPC Southwind after recent renovation ahead of FedEx St. Jude

