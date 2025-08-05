Three-time TOUR winner, PGA TOUR Champions star Mike Hill dies at age 88

A year after Dave’s breakout year, Hill joined his brother as a TOUR winner, winning the Doral-Eastern Open in Miami by a comfortable four shots over Jim Colbert. That week, Dave Hill tied for 28th, 12 shots behind his brother. Mik Hill picked up win No. 2 in the final tournament of the 1972 season, the Valero Texas Open, shooting four rounds in the 60s to edge Lee Trevino by two strokes. Hill waited five more years to take home his third and final TOUR title. At the 1977 Ohio Kings Island Open, he shot a spectacular, final-round 64 to beat Tom Kite. Hill thought his perseverance, waiting so long between victories, proved something to himself.