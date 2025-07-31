FedExCup update: Encouraging start for Max Homa in opening round of pivotal Wyndham Championship
4 Min Read
Max Homa cards back-to-back birdies at Wyndham
Written by Kevin Prise
GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s a new situation for Max Homa, but the feeling is familiar.
Homa entered this week’s Wyndham Championship at No. 106 on the season-long FedExCup standings, with just the top 70 after this week advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs – and the top 50 after next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship qualifying for next season’s Signature Events. He needs a two-way T2 at minimum for a chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs, perhaps a long shot, but a reasonable thought when considering this is a player who lost his TOUR card twice but rebounded to become one of golf’s most beloved pros. Regardless of his final FedExCup position, Homa is already exempt on TOUR through 2028 as a six-time winner, but he’s in jeopardy of cycling out of Signature Events (barring sponsor exemptions).
Homa doesn’t want that, if he can help it. The veteran opened in 4-under 66 at Sedgefield Country Club, five strokes off the pace of early leader Joel Dahmen (a good friend of Homa who entered the week at No. 101 on the FedExCup), but an encouraging start in a late-stage push to keep his Signature Event hopes alive.
“It's kind of freeing playing Thursday, not even thinking about anything but winning the golf tournament, but back feels against the wall,” Homa said after signing his first-round scorecard. “It feels anytime you lip out a putt, it just hurts a little bit more. Part of it, I think I'll learn from because I think the mindset you have on weeks like this, although you don't want them, is something to take forward with you when the season starts up again next year.”
Homa fought through some serious swing struggles early in the year, understandable considering the season of change in his career; he is working with a new swing coach, new caddie and new equipment as compared to a year ago. He notched just one top-25 finish across his first 16 starts of 2025, and he arrived at the John Deere Classic earlier this month at a distant No. 122 on the FedExCup.
Max Homa cards back-to-back birdies at Wyndham
But on a Wednesday-afternoon range session at the John Deere, something clicked for the popular pro. He felt a sync in his sequencing that had been lacking for some time. He got more comfortable over the ball. The results started to show; he led the John Deere on the front nine Sunday before finishing T5, and he made the cut in his next two starts before the Wyndham.
“Since that Wednesday, I don’t think I’ve had a bad ball-striking day,” Homa said, “counting at home.”
Homa felt good tee-to-green at last week’s 3M Open, but his putter let him down in a relatively disappointing T39 finish, where he ranked No. 63 of 76 players who made the cut in Strokes Gained: Putting. It was a similar story Thursday at venerable Sedgefield, where he flushed the ball throughout the day (hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation and gaining nearly four shots on the field on approach) but missed six putts inside 16 feet on his second nine. He reflected afterward that his 4-under 66 was the highest he could have shot.
The silver lining? That means that even lower scores could be available in the next three days in North Carolina. In order to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, he’ll need something seriously low, and he knows it.
But Homa is no stranger to coming up clutch as the Regular Season dwindles away. In 2018, he made four consecutive closing birdies at the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale to make the cut and keep full status on that circuit, paving his path back to the PGA TOUR. After earning his first TOUR title at the following year’s Truist Championship, he proclaimed that the pressure he felt that Friday on the Korn Ferry Tour was more pronounced than what he felt down the stretch at Quail Hollow Club en route to his maiden victory. He can always draw from those past experiences – and compared to the margins of keeping or losing a job, battling for a spot in Signature Events is relatively small potatoes. He and his wife Lacey are expecting their second child in the coming months (like Dahmen and wife Lona), and he has achieved plenty in professional golf.
Still, he doesn’t want to surrender his Signature Event status anytime soon – and regardless of how this week unfolds, he intends to go down swinging.
“If I can get some putts to go in, I could do some serious damage,” Homa said. “I really like where my game’s at. I just have to start to make something.”