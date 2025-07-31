FedExCup update: Encouraging start for Max Homa in opening round of pivotal Wyndham Championship

But Homa is no stranger to coming up clutch as the Regular Season dwindles away. In 2018, he made four consecutive closing birdies at the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale to make the cut and keep full status on that circuit, paving his path back to the PGA TOUR. After earning his first TOUR title at the following year’s Truist Championship, he proclaimed that the pressure he felt that Friday on the Korn Ferry Tour was more pronounced than what he felt down the stretch at Quail Hollow Club en route to his maiden victory. He can always draw from those past experiences – and compared to the margins of keeping or losing a job, battling for a spot in Signature Events is relatively small potatoes. He and his wife Lacey are expecting their second child in the coming months (like Dahmen and wife Lona), and he has achieved plenty in professional golf.