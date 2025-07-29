PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship

    The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. Aaron Rai returns to defend his title in the final event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top 70 players on the season-long FedExCup standings qualify for the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Notable players in search of valuable FedExCup points include Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick. See the minimum finishes needed at Wyndham for each player outside the bubble to make the postseason.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:23 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

    Featured groups

    • 7:34 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa
    • 7:45 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 1:05 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick

    Featured groups

    • 12:43 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
    • 12:54 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for Wyndham Championship

    Image for article.
    Jul 29, 2025

    Gerard's 'Steak Wednesday' tradition with Griffin leads to first TOUR victory at Barracuda

    Image for article.
    Jul 29, 2025

    Hadwin looks to rewrite year starting at Wyndham

