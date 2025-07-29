Wyndham Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. Aaron Rai returns to defend his title in the final event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top 70 players on the season-long FedExCup standings qualify for the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Notable players in search of valuable FedExCup points include Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick. See the minimum finishes needed at Wyndham for each player outside the bubble to make the postseason.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee group
- 7:23 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott
Featured groups
- 7:34 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa
- 7:45 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 1:05 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured groups
- 12:43 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 12:54 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)
