3M Open signals a homecoming – and a reckoning – for Frankie Capan III
5 Min Read
Frankie Capan III on takeaways from 2024 season
Written by Amanda Cashman
BLAINE, Minn. – The game of golf doesn’t always care about potential. It doesn’t care about the hours logged on the range, the sleepless nights running through swing thoughts, or the sacrifice it takes to climb the ranks of professional golf. It doesn’t care that Frankie Capan III’s future on the PGA TOUR had been a sentiment echoed since he was 7 years old.
And yet, it cares about numbers. As the FedExCup Regular Season winds toward its conclusion, numbers begin to harden into judgments. Those numbers – the top-70 bubble for the FedExCup Playoffs, the top-50 cutoff for Signature Events, the looming top-100 threshold to retain full PGA TOUR status – become the blunt instrument by which a season is defined.
Capan knows those numbers. He knows he’s 147th in the FedExCup standings with two weeks to go. He knows the bleak tally of 13 missed cuts and a single top-10 finish, a shared result alongside partner Jake Knapp at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They live in the periphery, a grim reminder of what Capan has to lose. But they don’t tell the whole story.
“I think you miss a few cuts in a row, it's easy to get down on yourself,” Capan admitted prior to the 3M Open. “Yesterday I was with my coach and my dad, and they were saying, 'Man, this is the best I’ve seen you hit it in a long time.' That’s nice to hear. It’s easy to feel like the world’s ending when you don’t have your best results, but sometimes it’s just a few small tweaks and we’re on the right track.”
Just a year ago, numbers were his ally. He closed out his Korn Ferry Tour season with the kind of dominance that made his promotion to the PGA TOUR feel inevitable: finishing third on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, shooting 58 at the Veritex Bank Championship to break a record previously set by Scottie Scheffler, his first career title, alongside 10 top-10 finishes that felt like a prelude to something bigger. Statistics that told the story of a player on the rise.
Frankie Capan III's putt to shoot 58 at Veritex Bank Championship
But the PGA TOUR is a different beast, unforgiving in ways that can’t be simulated. What felt like a debut party for Capan has turned, at times, into an initiation – an unglamorous, sometimes bruising reminder of how steep the jump can be. For every small victory, every time he saw a flash of the brilliance that got him here, there’s been a humbling stretch that sends him back to the drawing board.
“Golf is such a fickle game,” Capan said. “I think it's funny because where my game is at and where my body's at is a lot better than where it was last year at this point in time being on the Korn Ferry Tour.”
This week’s 3M Open is more than just another start on the schedule for Capan. It’s a return to Minnesota, the state where he grew up and spent summers with his family and dreamed about one day playing this very tournament not as a sponsor exemption, but as a PGA TOUR member. It’s a lighthearted reminder of how far he’s come, how many of his dreams he has checked off even as the stakes get higher and he continues to battle for more.
For a player wired to chase perfection, this season has been an exercise in learning to let go – of expectations, of outcomes, of the instinct to measure success purely by tangible metrics. It’s easy to define a player by their position on the leaderboard, their FedExCup ranking or their world ranking. But the true story is often harder to quantify. For Capan, this rookie season is proof that the true story of a golfer isn’t told in numbers. It’s told in the grit it takes to keep going when the results don’t match the effort, and the quiet belief that the work will pay off, eventually. It’s putting faith in the unseen, the intangibles of a golf career and hoping that one day, they’ll result in the tangibles.
“I think it would be great to say something along the lines of making the Playoffs, or keeping my PGA TOUR card, or winning a tournament – whatever it may be,” Capan said on his goals for the remainder of the year. “But those are very outcome-driven goals. For me, right now, I feel like I've spent a lot of energy and focus on trying to get certain outcomes as opposed to remembering how I started out the season. … I was just very excited to go out and compete.”
Instead of focusing on the outcomes, Capan is leaning into something harder to define.
“The biggest thing is just trust myself,” he continued. “That's why I've played this game from a young age is because I love it. It's a lot of fun being out there. I always want to do my best, and like I said, it would be awesome to have a great week and give Minnesota bit of a show. But at the same time I think it's easy to put a lot of work in and then step up on the tee and almost expect things to go your way.”
So, what makes a rookie season a success? For some, it’s making the FedExCup Playoffs or locking up status early. For others, it’s the miracle of a breakout win. For Capan, it’s more nuanced. Golf will always be a game of numbers. They’ll flash on scoreboards, in the “Strokes Gained” statistics we use to define rounds and tournaments, telling incomplete truths about where players are going. But there are things numbers can’t measure, and Capan is learning to lean into that.
For now, the projections can wait. The only thing Frankie Capan is chasing is growth.