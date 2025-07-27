A ‘more complete’ Kurt Kitayama wins with brother on bag at 3M Open

This wasn’t Bay Hill 2.0; it was something deeper. Kitayama’s triumph at the 3M Open reflects not only a shift in form but also a shift in identity. He is now a player who steps onto a tee box with the conviction that he can hit any shot required, even the daunting ones. He doesn’t have to wonder if the shot is in him; he knows it is. And perhaps most importantly, the person he's proving it to is himself. Not to the critics or the numbers or the volatile rhythms of the FedExCup, but to himself.