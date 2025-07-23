PGA TOUR, media partners launch 'Rapid Rounds' – new content series featuring quick-fire player round recaps
Starting 3M Open week, fans can watch "RapidRounds" of select players from Golf Channel, NBC and CBS telecasts as well as PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Starting 3M Open week, fans can now watch cut-down versions of select player rounds from Golf Channel, NBC and CBS telecasts as well as PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and its media partners – CBS Sports, ESPN, Golf Channel and NBC – unveiled on Wednesday "Rapid Rounds," a new way for fans to catch up on every shot from the biggest names on CBS, Golf Channel and NBC telecasts as well as "featured group" and "marquee group" players on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, and tee them up with top storylines for the next day’s live tournament broadcasts.
Starting this week at the 3M Open, ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS Sports and the PGA TOUR will release select rapid-fire versions of full player rounds featured within each day’s telecasts and streams, available to fans in the hours after play has been completed for the day. The first new uploads of "Rapid Rounds" videos will be available via ESPN and TOUR platforms this Thursday from the 3M Open. First-round main feed coverage, which also is available to stream on ESPN on Disney+, begins earlier that day. Fans can also expect additional "Rapid Rounds" from CBS Sports digital platforms featuring the biggest names at the top of the leaderboard competing this weekend at TPC Twin Cities. NBC Sports platforms will post "Rapid Rounds" in August with the FedEx St. Jude Championship as well the final two FedExCup Playoffs events.
“With more cameras and streams covering PGA TOUR tournaments than ever before, 'Rapid Rounds' will offer an additional way for fans to watch each drive, approach and putt from select players showcased across all our media platforms,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR executive vice president, media. “Whether reliving an incredible round, catching up on the game’s biggest names or if they missed that day’s action, 'Rapid Rounds' offers a fast, easy way for fans to engage with their favorite stars and get excited for the next day’s live coverage.”
"Rapid Rounds" is the latest enhancement to stem from the TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative, which collected insights from more than 50,000 diverse respondents to help create the best version of the PGA TOUR. Through Fan Forward, 44 percent of casual fans and 42 percent of core fans said they want to see more highlights and round recaps, the largest category of fan preference among six content enhancement options.
Added 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see 'Rapid Rounds' come to life, as it’s been a passion project for us on the PGA TOUR’s Fans, Tournaments and Sponsors Player Advisory Council Subcommittee. Fan Forward has provided us with important direction on what PGA TOUR fans are craving, and we've worked hard to deliver an innovative way for our fans to engage with our players and tournaments. We are grateful for the TOUR's media partners for embracing and supporting this new series."
CBS will provide weekend coverage for each of the next two PGA TOUR events, the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship, before coverage shifts to NBC for the FedExCup Playoffs – the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020, and in the first three years of the partnership PGA TOUR LIVE has been the most-streamed live content on ESPN+ and is on track to continue that trend in 2025.
"Rapid Rounds" – in test phase through the remainder of 2025 – is the most recent example of the TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative, which launched last year in an effort to accelerate innovations that increase fan connections with the PGA TOUR and the game of golf. Fan Forward is an ongoing initiative, and outreach continues as new innovations are tested and implemented to create the best version of the PGA TOUR.