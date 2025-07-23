PGA TOUR, media partners launch 'Rapid Rounds' – new content series featuring quick-fire player round recaps

Starting this week at the 3M Open, ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS Sports and the PGA TOUR will release select rapid-fire versions of full player rounds featured within each day’s telecasts and streams, available to fans in the hours after play has been completed for the day. The first new uploads of "Rapid Rounds" videos will be available via ESPN and TOUR platforms this Thursday from the 3M Open. First-round main feed coverage, which also is available to stream on ESPN on Disney+, begins earlier that day. Fans can also expect additional "Rapid Rounds" from CBS Sports digital platforms featuring the biggest names at the top of the leaderboard competing this weekend at TPC Twin Cities. NBC Sports platforms will post "Rapid Rounds" in August with the FedEx St. Jude Championship as well the final two FedExCup Playoffs events.