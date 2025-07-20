PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler calls Tiger Woods comparisons 'silly' after winning fourth major championship

2 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth major championship Sunday, winning The Open Championship by four strokes and in such dominant fashion that it elicited comparisons to Tiger Woods.

    “He’s doing some Tiger-like stuff,” Xander Schauffele said.

    “If Scottie’s feet stayed stable and his swing looked like Adam Scott’s, we’d be talking about him in the same words as Tiger Woods,” added Shane Lowry. “I just think because it doesn’t look so perfect, we don’t talk about him like that.”

    The golf world is starting to. But what does the Scheffler think of the comparisons?

    “I still think they're a bit silly,” Scheffler began. “Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf.”

    Making comparisons to Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, is a heavy burden to place on any player – one that has been unjustly thrown on numerous golfers over the last decade as prognosticators search for the heir to Woods’ throne. Scheffler, given his recent run, is the latest to hear the comparisons. If he continues to play as he has, they will only grow louder. And while Scheffler hasn’t amassed the totality of Woods’ accomplishments, he’s inching closer to a peak level that belongs in the same conversation as Woods.


    Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods comparison

    Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods comparison


    Scheffler’s win at Royal Portrush put him in some heady territory. He’s now just a U.S. Open victory away from the career Grand Slam. He’s the only golfer in the modern era to win each of his first four majors by three or more shots. He’s now converted his last 10 54-hole leads into winds.

    “In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months,” said Rory McIlroy. “Incredibly impressive.”

    Don’t expect Scheffler to buy into the comparisons anytime soon.

    “I don't focus on that kind of stuff,” Scheffler said. “That's not what motivates me.”

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The Open

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Here's what Scheffler's rivals are saying about the four-time major champion

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    McIlroy savors 'incredible' week at Royal Portrush despite falling short

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW