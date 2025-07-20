British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler calls Tiger Woods comparisons 'silly' after winning fourth major championship

Making comparisons to Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, is a heavy burden to place on any player – one that has been unjustly thrown on numerous golfers over the last decade as prognosticators search for the heir to Woods’ throne. Scheffler, given his recent run, is the latest to hear the comparisons. If he continues to play as he has, they will only grow louder. And while Scheffler hasn’t amassed the totality of Woods’ accomplishments, he’s inching closer to a peak level that belongs in the same conversation as Woods.