British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler calls Tiger Woods comparisons 'silly' after winning fourth major championship
Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth major championship Sunday, winning The Open Championship by four strokes and in such dominant fashion that it elicited comparisons to Tiger Woods.
“He’s doing some Tiger-like stuff,” Xander Schauffele said.
“If Scottie’s feet stayed stable and his swing looked like Adam Scott’s, we’d be talking about him in the same words as Tiger Woods,” added Shane Lowry. “I just think because it doesn’t look so perfect, we don’t talk about him like that.”
The golf world is starting to. But what does the Scheffler think of the comparisons?
“I still think they're a bit silly,” Scheffler began. “Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf.”
Making comparisons to Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, is a heavy burden to place on any player – one that has been unjustly thrown on numerous golfers over the last decade as prognosticators search for the heir to Woods’ throne. Scheffler, given his recent run, is the latest to hear the comparisons. If he continues to play as he has, they will only grow louder. And while Scheffler hasn’t amassed the totality of Woods’ accomplishments, he’s inching closer to a peak level that belongs in the same conversation as Woods.
Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods comparison
Scheffler’s win at Royal Portrush put him in some heady territory. He’s now just a U.S. Open victory away from the career Grand Slam. He’s the only golfer in the modern era to win each of his first four majors by three or more shots. He’s now converted his last 10 54-hole leads into winds.
“In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months,” said Rory McIlroy. “Incredibly impressive.”
Don’t expect Scheffler to buy into the comparisons anytime soon.
“I don't focus on that kind of stuff,” Scheffler said. “That's not what motivates me.”