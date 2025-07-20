By the numbers: Dominant British Open victory puts Scottie Scheffler in elite company
Written by Will Gray
Scottie Scheffler cruised to victory Sunday at Royal Portrush, winning The Open Championship by four shots over Harris English to lift his second major trophy of the year. Now with four major titles at age 29, Scheffler has already established himself amid rarified air at the top of the sport.
But it’s not just the hardware that Scheffler has racked up, including an astonishing 11 PGA TOUR wins (with three majors) over the last two seasons. It’s the method and manner with which Scheffler dispatches top-tier fields, most notably his weekend romp in Northern Ireland.
Let’s take a look at Scheffler’s latest victory by the numbers to help lend some historical perspective to an increasingly historical player:
Three down, one to go
Scheffler won the PGA Championship earlier this year at Quail Hollow, and he now has his name on three of the four major championship trophies. His Portrush performance helped him join a short list of players to win the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open before turning 30: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tiger Woods – and now Scheffler.
Considering that the other three players combined to win 42 major championships, there’s ample reason to expect that Scheffler won’t stop at four major wins. His first chance to complete the career Grand Slam will come next summer at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, which will conclude on June 21. It’s a notable date in the Scheffler household – his 30th birthday.
Major domination
Entering this week, Scheffler and Seve Ballesteros were the only players in the modern era to win each of their first three major championship by at least three shots. Now he stands alone, having won each of his first four majors by three or more shots – his Masters wins came by three shots (2022) and four shots (2024), while he won the PGA by five at Quail Hollow.
Scheffler and Ballesteros are still the only ones to win each of their first four majors by multiple shots in the modern era, as even Woods (1999 PGA) and Nicklaus (1962 U.S. Open) eked out close wins over their early major victories. But when it comes to distancing from the field on major stages, Scheffler’s start to his career is unprecedented.
Flawless front-runner
Scheffler is hard to beat under any circumstances, having finished T8 or better in each of his 11 starts since THE PLAYERS. But he’s exponentially more difficult to topple once he gets a lead.
Scheffler has now converted 10 straight outright 54-hole leads, a stretch that dates back to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open and includes three major titles. Overall, he’s now 12-of-18 with at least a share of the 54-hole lead during his TOUR career. Dating back to the 2024 Masters, Scheffler has turned a 54-hole lead into a victory eight times.
Scheffler’s run of 10 straight wins with an outright 54-hole lead is impressive, but hardly a record. That one, unsurprisingly, belongs to Tiger Woods – who converted a remarkable 36 straight 54-hole leads into victories during the peak of his career. Scheffler’s active streak is the longest such run since Woods.
Calendar kismet
Comparisons to Woods are usually a fool’s errand, but this is one where Scheffler and Woods stand on equal footing.
Scheffler’s triumph Sunday in Portrush came precisely 1,197 days since his first major victory at the 2022 Masters. That’s the exact same length – to the day – as Woods spanned between major wins Nos. 1-4. The math makes sense, given both men earned their first major win at Augusta National (albeit 25 years apart). Similarly, Woods earned his fourth major title at The Open – cruising to a dominant victory at St. Andrews 25 years before Scheffler’s clinical effort at Royal Portrush.
Whether Scheffler challenges Woods’ haul of 15 career majors, or even gets close – well, that’s a story for another day.
All-time double dip
Scheffler won seven times on TOUR last year, and after lifting the claret jug he’s now got four wins in 2025. That combo puts him on another short list among players who won 10+ times on TOUR across two seasons – including three or more majors.
Woods pulled off the feat a whopping five times, while Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer each did it twice. The only other name on the list is Lee Trevino, who won 10 times including three majors from 1971-72.
Scheffler will have a few more chances this year to add to his victory haul, as he’s now assured of starting the FedExCup Playoffs as the No. 1 overall player in the standings – but even if this is his last win of 2025, the volume of victories across the last two seasons puts him among elite company.