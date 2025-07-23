3M Open could rewrite FedExCup Playoffs picture for familiar faces
Tony Finau on FedExCup Playoffs aspirations, making it to TOUR Championship
Tony Finau, Adam Scott among those facing pivotal weeks at 3M Open
Written by Amanda Cashman
BLAINE, Minn. – The FedExCup Playoffs bubble is a mirror. It doesn’t care about who you were, only who you are right now. It reflects back the unvarnished truth of a season – stripped of reputation, history and sentimentality –showing exactly where your game stands at this moment and leaving even the most decorated players bereft of excuses.
For players like Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Gary Woodland, that reflection is unfamiliar. For years, the FedExCup Playoffs felt like a formality, a stage they could almost take for granted. Now the mirror shows something else entirely: a harrowing fight to stay relevant, to keep streaks alive and to prove there’s still more in the tank.
As the 3M Open returns to Minnesota for the penultimate event in the PGA TOUR Regular Season, the math becomes unavoidable. The top 70 in the FedExCup standings move on to the postseason after next week’s Wyndham Championship. From there, the top 50 advance to the BMW Championship and lock in access to next year’s Signature Events. And the final 30 left standing will head to East Lake and tee it up for the season-ending TOUR Championship.
Adam Scott has nearly two decades of consistency staring back at him. But this season, the numbers don’t lie. At 85th in the FedExCup standings, he arrives at the 3M Open out of necessity, making his tournament debut in need of a surge just to keep his FedExCup Playoffs hopes alive. Rickie Fowler (63rd in the FedExCup) sits a little safer, but even that feels fragile. Two years removed from his long-awaited comeback win at the Rocket Classic, he’s reminded how fine the margins are, how quickly the math can winnow hope from certainty and strip away comfort. Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, feels the weight of the mirror most heavily. Sitting at No. 78 and in the final year of his exemption, the numbers don’t just threaten his season, they threaten the rudimentary foundation of his future in the sport.
And then there’s Tony Finau. For the better part of a decade, Finau has been golf’s quiet juggernaut, a six-time PGA TOUR winner who collected four titles in a nine-month span from 2022-23 and has cemented himself as one of the game’s most reliable forces. His name has been a fixture on major leaderboards, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, and in the FedExCup Playoffs. He’s been a steady fixture in golf’s most exclusive fields, the kind of player whose presence felt immutable.
Tony Finau’s final-round comeback for win at 2022 3M Open
But golf tests even the steadiest. And this season, it has tested Finau more than most. The former 3M Open champion arrives in Minnesota sitting 59th in the FedExCup standings – dangerously close to missing next year’s Signature Events and breaking his active streak of eight consecutive TOUR Championship berths, tied with Xander Schauffele for the longest active run. For a player whose career has been defined by quiet persistence, the past few months have been an unfamiliar grind.
“Up to this point I just know this one hasn't felt like a successful season to me,” Finau admitted. “I haven't played my best golf. I feel like when I've played well, I haven't been able to finish off tournaments. So I just don't feel like I've gotten a lot out of my game this year.”
In a season marked by the endurance of a belief that his best golf is never too far away, Finau returns to a place that crystallized that truth – where two summers ago, he stormed from five shots back to win the 2022 3M Open in the largest come-from-behind victory in tournament history. It was the kind of win that reminds you that golf’s momentum can shift in a single breath. And now he finds himself on the other end of it, fighting through a season spent scratching for form, desperate to find evidence of the player he knows he can still be. He has shown glimmers recently, finding himself in contention at Royal Portrush until the weekend, showing sparse reminders of the ceiling that still exists.
“It's definitely in the back of my mind because I know how important that top-50 number has become on the PGA TOUR,” Finau said, acknowledging the urgency to put the pieces together before the FedExCup Playoffs. For a player of his caliber, those elite fields and guaranteed starts matter.
“I think that (qualifying for the TOUR Championship) would be maybe the most proud moment of my career," Finau said. “Not having felt like I've had my best stuff all season, and still making it, where I stand today, it would be a pretty incredible achievement to make it to East Lake.”
It’s a powerful sentiment. Because for Finau, reaching East Lake isn’t about adding another line to his resume. It’s about endurance. It’s about proving he can stay in the game’s rarest air year, even when the spotlight shifts and the game doesn't come easily. It’s validation of the body of work he’s built quietly but relentlessly – a quiet defiance against time, doubt, and the sharp edge of the mirror.
The FedExCup bubble doesn’t discriminate. It’s firm, unyielding, and it has no memory. And over the next two weeks, it will force even golf’s most familiar names to answer the confront the same, unforgiving question as everyone else: Where do you really stand?