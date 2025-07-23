3M Open could rewrite FedExCup Playoffs picture for familiar faces

Adam Scott has nearly two decades of consistency staring back at him. But this season, the numbers don’t lie. At 85th in the FedExCup standings, he arrives at the 3M Open out of necessity, making his tournament debut in need of a surge just to keep his FedExCup Playoffs hopes alive. Rickie Fowler (63rd in the FedExCup) sits a little safer, but even that feels fragile. Two years removed from his long-awaited comeback win at the Rocket Classic, he’s reminded how fine the margins are, how quickly the math can winnow hope from certainty and strip away comfort. Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, feels the weight of the mirror most heavily. Sitting at No. 78 and in the final year of his exemption, the numbers don’t just threaten his season, they threaten the rudimentary foundation of his future in the sport.