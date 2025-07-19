British Open 2025: Rory McIlroy soars up leaderboard with a round six years in the making

Fun had eluded McIlroy for most of his previous four rounds at Royal Portrush (two in ‘19 and the first two this week). They were defined by pressure and trepidation – the weight of a country on one man. It was evident in the atmosphere, tense rather than delirious. Nervous rather than rabid. That’s what happens when you want something so bad. It’s debilitating, not freeing. Your mind darts to what could go wrong. You could see it in McIlroy’s swings and hear it in the skittish roars of the crowd.