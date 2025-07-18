British Open 2025: Cut line begins to take shape Friday at Royal Portrush
The cut line is beginning to take shape Friday at The 153rd Open Championship, and some notable names are trending toward an early departure from Northern Ireland in the year’s final major.
What is the projected cut line at The Open?
As of 10 a.m. ET, DataGolf projects the cut at 2-over par with a 74% likelihood. There remains a 24% chance it shifts to 1-over as the second round unfolds at Royal Portrush.
Who is projected to miss the cut at The Open?
After a strong showing at this year’s U.S. Open at Oakmont and a T10 finish at last year’s Open, Adam Scott appears poised to miss the cut following a second-round 79. The 45-year-old Australian will need a strong FedExCup finish to keep his streak of consecutive major starts alive. Scott is on pace to reach 100 straight majors at next year’s U.S. Open.
Scott’s fellow countryman, Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open Champion at St. Andrews, also looks set to miss the weekend. Smith struggled early Friday and is hovering around 8-over par.
Sahith Theegala’s difficult run in majors continues. The American followed an opening-round 71 with a 74 and will miss the cut once again. A lingering neck injury has nagged Theegala throughout the season.
Min Woo Lee, winner of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, will be cooking from home this weekend. The Australian posted rounds of 74-73, and will miss the cut in three of the four majors this year. His lone made cut coming at the Masters, where he finished 49th.