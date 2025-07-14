Tom Kim continues ‘very humbling’ year, searches for what he’s never lost before

It’s new and uncomfortable. Kim, 23, hasn’t lived in a world where golf is hard. He was dominant as a 13-year-old junior in the Philippines and again as a newly minted pro in Thailand at age 15, finding quick success on the Asian and Korean tours. By the time he reached the PGA TOUR, he had won seven times worldwide. There was no learning curve coming to America. He won his third start as a TOUR member – the 2022 Wyndham Championship – and added another win three months later at the Shriners Children’s Open, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on TOUR before turning 21. He became the darling of multiple International Teams at the Presidents Cup, almost single-handedly reinvigorating hope that they could finally beat the Americans. He was proclaimed a global superstar, and there was reason to believe it. Long term, there still is.