British Open 2025: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Highlights | Round 1 | The Open

    The 153rd Open Championship kicks off from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where the world's top players will compete for the year's final major championship title.

    After Round 1, five players, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Harris English, share the lead with 4-under 67s. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one shot back at 3-under and Rory McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, opened with a 1-under 70. Defending champion Xander Schauffele started his title defense with an even-par 71.

    Here's how to follow all the action.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (USA, NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Friday: 2 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

    R1
    In Progress

    The Open Championship

    T1

    DEN
    J. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T1

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T1

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T6

    ENG
    M. Jordan
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    THA
    S. Kaewkanjana
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T10

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ENG
    L. Westwood
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T10

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F
