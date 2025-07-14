The British Open Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy are back in action looking to win their second majors of the season, along with defending champion Xander Schauffele aiming to claim the claret jug in back-to-back years. Shane Lowry also highlights a decorated field as he returns to the site of his maiden major title and the winner the last time The Open was at Royal Portrush in 2019.