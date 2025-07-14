PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

The British Open Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Xander Schauffele cruises to his second major victory of the year at The Open

Xander Schauffele cruises to his second major victory of the year at The Open

    Written by Staff

    The first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland takes place Thursday, where the world's top players will compete for the year's final major championship title.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy are back in action looking to win their second majors of the season, along with defending champion Xander Schauffele aiming to claim the claret jug in back-to-back years. Shane Lowry also highlights a decorated field as he returns to the site of his maiden major title and the winner the last time The Open was at Royal Portrush in 2019.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (USA, NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Thursday-Friday: 2 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland with The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The 153rd Open: How 16-year-old McIlroy shot 61 at Royal Portrush

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW