The British Open Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Xander Schauffele cruises to his second major victory of the year at The Open
The first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland takes place Thursday, where the world's top players will compete for the year's final major championship title.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy are back in action looking to win their second majors of the season, along with defending champion Xander Schauffele aiming to claim the claret jug in back-to-back years. Shane Lowry also highlights a decorated field as he returns to the site of his maiden major title and the winner the last time The Open was at Royal Portrush in 2019.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (USA, NBC Sports App)
- Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 2 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-3 p.m.
Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.
Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.