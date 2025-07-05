By George, Jackon Koivun is having good fun in father's old hometown
3 Min Read
Jackson Koivun pitches it close to set up birdie at John Deere
Written by Craig DeVrieze
SILVIS, Ill. — Some high school homecomings are better than others.
George Koivun, Moline High School Class of 1982, is having an absolute blast while back in his native Quad Cities in the company of his son, Jackson. The latter is the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world and, playing on a sponsor exemption, he finds himself in contention at the John Deere Classic entering the final round.
Young Koivun backed up a sizzling 7-under second round of 64 with a 3-under 68 on on a challenging Saturday at TPC Deere Run that saw much more experienced professionals move backward. He will enter the final round tied for 10th, trailing the lead by just four shots.
George has watched from outside the ropes in the company of classmates and friends.
Who’s having more fun? That’s a subject for some debate.
“I would say it’s a tie,” Jackson said. “He is definitely enjoying being back in his hometown, and I’m definitely enjoying myself out here in the golf course.”
Countered the father: “He is, definitely. When he scores well, he has a lot of fun. You can see the pep in his step. He's having fun.”
Jackson Koivun pitches it close to set up birdie at John Deere
The John Deere Classic marks the fifth TOUR start for the 20-year-old rising junior at Auburn University, and it shows serious promise of being his best to date. Young Kouvin made the cut in this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, as well as the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2024. But he failed to break the top 50 in all three, and missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June.
Friday’s big round moved him 68 spots up the leaderboard, and he more than held his own on Saturday.
“I feel like I've been playing good this week,” he said. “Obviously yesterday helped a little bit. Played really well and managed out there today. Golf course got hard and wind picked up, and was able to manage myself pretty well. I'm pretty proud of that.”
Kouvin started slow Saturday, double-bogeying the fourth hole and turned at 1-over par for the day, but brought it home strong while others were faltering in swirling winds.
“I don't know. Didn't hit a great drive off 1," Koivun said. "Hit a couple iffy shots on 2 and 3 and then obviously 4 happened. Kind of settled into myself on 5 or 6 and just told myself if I can just get it going from here, I'll be fine.
He was. He birdied four of the first five backside holes, offset a bogey at the tough 15th with a birdie at the par-5 17th. His par at 18 was something special, as he found the green from the right side rough and trees. With an opening, Koivun made certain to find the green and successfully two-putted from 82 feet.
With his PGA TOUR card waiting when ready, having been earned through the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program, young Koivun will absolutely be playing on house money (for no money) when takes the tee Sunday. Still, there’s much to be learned from feeling the stretch run heat.
“I'm just trying to climb up the leaderboard as much as I can every day,” he said. “I know if I play well tomorrow I can definitely get in contention. Just go out there and have fun.”
There’s been plenty of fun off the course this week, of course. George Koivun still has family in the Quad Cities, including a sister. But family trips back home have been few since he graduated from the University of Iowa, and moved to Northern California.
Making up for lost time has been fun for all.
“Been a lot of support out here,” Jackson Koivun said. “My dad still has a lot friends out here so we been going to their houses and hanging out and getting food with them. I know my dad is loving being back here.”
As for who is loving it more? We’ll have to see what Sunday brings.