By George, Jackon Koivun is having good fun in father's old hometown

The John Deere Classic marks the fifth TOUR start for the 20-year-old rising junior at Auburn University, and it shows serious promise of being his best to date. Young Kouvin made the cut in this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, as well as the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2024. But he failed to break the top 50 in all three, and missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June.