PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

PGA TOUR launches 'Straight Up' brand campaign ahead of enhanced FedExCup Playoffs

1 Min Read

Latest

PGA TOUR launches 'Straight Up' brand campaign ahead of enhanced FedExCup Playoffs

PGA TOUR launches 'Straight Up' brand campaign ahead of enhanced FedExCup Playoffs

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR announced Thursday the launch of a new brand campaign, “Straight Up,” surrounding the enhanced FedExCup Playoffs.

    The campaign will tell the story of the updated TOUR Championship format, which was adjusted thanks to direct feedback from players and fans. The tournament will no longer implement a FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Instead, all 30 players will begin at even par as the season-long race for the FedExCup will culminate with a straight-up, 72-hole stroke-play tournament and deliver more drama than ever.


    PGA TOUR launches 'Straight Up' brand campaign ahead of enhanced FedExCup Playoffs

    PGA TOUR launches 'Straight Up' brand campaign ahead of enhanced FedExCup Playoffs


    The brand campaign aims to further educate and invigorate fans about the changes ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs this summer. It is yet another progression in the PGA TOUR’s ongoing Fan Forward initiative, the largest data-driven research project in TOUR history, putting fans at the center of every conversation to better serve the interests of the TOUR’s growing audience base.

    The “Straight Up” campaign will air across the PGA TOUR’s broadcast partners in the lead-up to the FedExCup Playoffs in August and will also appear on the TOUR’s digital and social channels.

    More News

    View All News

    R1
    In Progress

    Rocket Classic

    T1

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    17

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    17

    T7

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    H. Springer
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    NOR
    K. Ventura
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T14

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T14

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW