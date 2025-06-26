PGA TOUR launches 'Straight Up' brand campaign ahead of enhanced FedExCup Playoffs
The PGA TOUR announced Thursday the launch of a new brand campaign, “Straight Up,” surrounding the enhanced FedExCup Playoffs.
The campaign will tell the story of the updated TOUR Championship format, which was adjusted thanks to direct feedback from players and fans. The tournament will no longer implement a FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Instead, all 30 players will begin at even par as the season-long race for the FedExCup will culminate with a straight-up, 72-hole stroke-play tournament and deliver more drama than ever.
The brand campaign aims to further educate and invigorate fans about the changes ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs this summer. It is yet another progression in the PGA TOUR’s ongoing Fan Forward initiative, the largest data-driven research project in TOUR history, putting fans at the center of every conversation to better serve the interests of the TOUR’s growing audience base.
The “Straight Up” campaign will air across the PGA TOUR’s broadcast partners in the lead-up to the FedExCup Playoffs in August and will also appear on the TOUR’s digital and social channels.