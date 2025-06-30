Last-chance qualifier, heroes classic set to debut in 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
Royal Birkdale Golf Club will host The Open Championship 2026. (Credit R&A)
ST ANDREWS, Scotland – A winner-takes-all last-chance qualifier and special heroes classic will feature among new enhancements being introduced for The 154thOpen at Royal Birkdale as the ticket ballot for next year’s Open opens Monday.
A survey of fans carried out by The R&A to research views and beliefs held about The Open revealed that they would like more opportunities to watch live golf, celebrate The Open's unique traditions and enjoy activities which allow them to further engage with the sport onsite.
The last-chance qualifier on Monday, July 13, 2026, will generate drama and excitement for fans as up to 12 players chase their dream of playing in The Open by competing over 18 holes of the iconic Southport links to decide who earns the final place in the field ahead of the draw being announced.
The heroes classic will see a number of past champions and invited special guests taking part in a short-format challenge on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in a celebration of The Open’s long-standing traditions which have inspired millions of people of all ages worldwide to follow and participate in the sport.
The opening Sunday will include world-class sport being screened live in the spectator village, including the men’s final of Wimbledon and the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open, while on the eve of The Open on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, fans can attend "The Open Preview Show" as all eyes look towards the opening tee shot first thing in the morning on the following day.
Details of these events and further entertainment being provided for fans at Royal Birkdale will be announced in due course
Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, said, “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and recognised worldwide for the special atmosphere generated by the tens of thousands of fans who attend the Championship each year.
“We have asked them how we can make their experience of attending The Open even more enjoyable and they have been clear – they want more live golf, more opportunities to engage with the traditions of golf’s original championship and more activities onsite to watch, listen and play.
“As a result, we have introduced new features which we believe will elevate The Open for fans, particularly on the days leading up to the Championship, providing a memorable experience of attending Royal Birkdale with friends and family next year.
“The ticket ballot continues to be extremely popular, with 1.2 million tickets applied for last year and we are anticipating high demand again. We would encourage all fans wanting to secure their place at The 154th Open to submit their application before the ballot closes (July 25).”
The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of One Club, the free-to-join digital membership program presented by Mastercard, and ticket applications can be submitted from now until July 25, 2026. A high level of demand is anticipated for championship days and so fans can increase their chances of being selected in the ballot by also including non-Open Championship days in their application.