Bank of Utah named title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Utah event, renamed Bank of Utah Championship

“After celebrating a successful return to Utah last year, the PGA TOUR is pleased to introduce Bank of Utah as the title sponsor of our event at Black Desert Resort, which received rave reviews from TOUR players and families following the inaugural 2024 tournament,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “The Bank of Utah Championship is staged in one of the most unique settings found on the PGA TOUR schedule, and we are eager to welcome a proud Utah company into the fold ahead of the second rendition later this fall.”