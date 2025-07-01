Bank of Utah named title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Utah event, renamed Bank of Utah Championship
FedExCup Fall event returns to Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26, 2025
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and IVINS, Utah – The PGA TOUR and Black Desert Resort welcome Bank of Utah as the title sponsor of the TOUR’s Utah event, renamed the Bank of Utah Championship. Following its historic debut in 2024—the first PGA TOUR tournament held in Utah in more than 60 years—the championship will return to Southern Utah’s Greater Zion region from Oct. 23–26, 2025.
PGA TOUR rookie Matt McCarty captured his maiden title by three strokes at the 2024 FedExCup Fall event in what was just his third career start on TOUR. McCarty is set to return to defend his title at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, with coverage on GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, SiriusXM and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
“After celebrating a successful return to Utah last year, the PGA TOUR is pleased to introduce Bank of Utah as the title sponsor of our event at Black Desert Resort, which received rave reviews from TOUR players and families following the inaugural 2024 tournament,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “The Bank of Utah Championship is staged in one of the most unique settings found on the PGA TOUR schedule, and we are eager to welcome a proud Utah company into the fold ahead of the second rendition later this fall.”
Since 1952, Bank of Utah has played a key role in the state’s growth, helping individuals, families and businesses build strong financial foundations and stronger communities. As a trusted partner to generations of Utahns, the bank is proud to carry that legacy forward through this collaboration with the PGA TOUR. The agreement names Bank of Utah the title sponsor of the event at Black Desert Resort’s signature championship course through 2027.
“Utah is an iconic place of striking beauty and innovative spirit—and Black Desert Resort captures both," said Branden P. Hansen, president of Bank of Utah. “As Utah grows into a premier destination for professional sports, we’re proud to invest in events that elevate our state, strengthen local economies, and create meaningful experiences for our clients and communities. This partnership is more than a sponsorship—it celebrates what makes Utah exceptional and serves as a powerful platform to drive long-term impact across the state.”
Played against the stunning backdrop of southern Utah’s red rock mountains, the par-72 Black Desert Golf Course was designed by the late Tom Weiskopf, the final design from the 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee. In addition to the Bank of Utah Championship, Black Desert Resort is also host to an annual LPGA Tour event, with the inaugural tournament taking place this past May.
“This partnership with Bank of Utah represents more than a title sponsorship; it’s a shared commitment to shaping Utah’s future through world-class experiences,” said Jared Lucero, CEO of Reef Capital Partners, the Utah-based development and real estate firm responsible for Black Desert Resort. "Together, we’re proud to showcase what’s possible when visionary companies invest in the power of sport, tourism and community. The Bank of Utah Championship isn’t just a tournament; it’s a statement about where Utah is headed.”